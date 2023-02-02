ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is How Many Texans May Not Have Power for the Super Bowl

As of the Monday before the Super Bowl, 34,000 Texans still do not have power. Some Texans, particularly around the Austin area, could still be without it through February 12th... which is Super Bowl Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration following a historic ice storm that ravaged...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Schovanec: Texas Tech's first 100 years a special story, more to come

History is made up of stories. Some are uplifting and inspirational, others sad and disappointing, and many embed themselves in us, living perpetually as memories that are part of our identity. As we celebrate Texas Tech's centennial, we are provided the opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the many stories that have transformed Texas Tech from a small college located on the South Plains to a world-class institution.
Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

