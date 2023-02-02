Read full article on original website
On Texas Football: What Warren Roberson's commitment means for the Longhorns
In the latest On Texas Football, Bobby Burton and Gerry Hamilton discuss the impact of the commitment from 2023 Red Oak (Texas) safety Warren Roberson following a late flip from TCU. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Gerry Hamilton provides some background on...
East Texas coaches remember Patrick Mahomes’ high school career
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Before Patrick Mahomes was confounding NFL defenses, he was a wizard on the field in East Texas and Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton had a front-row seat to many of his performances back when his Chapel Hill Bulldogs would face off against Whitehouse. “We’d always feel at some point, when […]
This Is How Many Texans May Not Have Power for the Super Bowl
As of the Monday before the Super Bowl, 34,000 Texans still do not have power. Some Texans, particularly around the Austin area, could still be without it through February 12th... which is Super Bowl Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration following a historic ice storm that ravaged...
Kollin Lewis signs to play football at UNT with family right by his side
Gladewater, Texas (KETK)- When you think about the Gladewater Bears, explosive plays from Kollin Lewis come to mind. He was an athlete coaches could tell was special, even when he was a kid. “You can see potential in kids when they start out as youth but the difference comes between taking it from one level […]
2025 Texas legacy Landon Rink makes it back to Austin
The 2025 Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair defensive lineman Landon Rink has been around the Longhorns his entire life. After his father, Shane Rink, suit up for the Horns, Landon has been paying attention since birth.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
Shaq Pulled Over for Speeding in Houston, He & the Cop Made This Fun Video
So, we're not clear whether or not NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal got out of the speeding ticket, but we do know with absolute clarity that he the Houston, TX police officer who pulled him over made a fun video together. Turns out Shaq is pouring money into The Lone Star...
Schovanec: Texas Tech's first 100 years a special story, more to come
History is made up of stories. Some are uplifting and inspirational, others sad and disappointing, and many embed themselves in us, living perpetually as memories that are part of our identity. As we celebrate Texas Tech's centennial, we are provided the opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the many stories that have transformed Texas Tech from a small college located on the South Plains to a world-class institution.
gallerysports.com
WATCH: Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark reacts to the team’s 81-65 victory over Temple
The Houston Cougars basketball team avenged its lone conference loss of the season by beating Temple, 81-65, on Sunday. Check out what redshirt sophomore guard Tramon Mark said after the game.
Revealing Rumors: ‘Yellowstone’ Could Become All About Texas
If you are a Texas fan of the Paramount hit Western "Yellowstone" you just missed Cole Hauser who plays Rip Wheeler on the show. According to CBS 19 he made an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday, February 3, 2023. He wasn't alone as "Yellowstone"...
