After The Whistle: Grading Alabama's coordinator hires, NIL era wins, Nyckoles Harbor impact with Gamecocks
By now, teetering on the line of questioning Nick Saban's motives or decision-making processes when hiring assistant coaches is a futile experiment given his track record of success. Coming out of a season which fell below expectations by program standards, Alabama landing Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele this week drew mixed reactions nationally, partially due to some of the splash made elsewhere among other elite programs in play-caller spots.
LOOK: The areas Carolina plans to utilize around campus
It’s time to change the game. That’s the official messaging from Gamecock Football’s social media channels, regarding the new project around Williams-Brice Stadium. For now, there aren’t a ton of details, but there are quite a few things worth knowing about what’s in store. A...
Carolina initiates step for proposed Williams-Brice Stadium project
In what could become the most exciting and comprehensive development project ever undertaken in the Midlands, the University of South Carolina has started the process to determine the feasibility of a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium that could also pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property situated adjacent with the Congaree River, west of the existing Long Family Football Operations Facility.
USC embarking on game-changing project
The University of South Carolina administration and athletics department aren’t ready to say exactly what changes are coming, but they’re excited to share that something big could be in the works. On Tuesday, the school announced submission of an official Request For Information for development opportunities for more...
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10...
cn2.com
Football Program Pause Will Benefit Students – Legion Collegiate Academy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board Chair of Legion Collegiate Academy is now talking after a decision was made to hit the pause button on the school’s football program. Legion Collegiate making that call late last week and on Monday, February 6th we are learning more...
Basketball rankings: Chambers-North Meck game causes shift in statewide top 10
Chambers dispatched of North Mecklenburg in a top 10 matchup on Friday night. As a result, North Meck has dropped from No. 2 to No. 10 in HighSchoolOT's statewide Top 25 basketball poll. Chambers rose from No. 8 to No. 6. Additionally, E.E. Smith and Chatham Charter joined the rankings after Greenboro Day and Lumberton dropped out due to losses to unranked teams.
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday
Video captured by Channel 9 shows the balloon flying over the area.
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
WBTV
I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
Penthouse condo in The Ivey’s has Uptown Charlotte’s highest price tag at $2.95 million
The 4,400-square-foot unit — officially listed for sale on Jan. 29 for $2.95 million — includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
247Sports
