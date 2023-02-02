STILLWATER — It was a day full of upsets in Gallagher-Iba Arena, but none were as impressive as what Luke Surber was able to do. The Oklahoma State wrestling team pulled off its second upset of the weekend with a 17-16 win against No. 8 Missouri, two days after beating No. 6 Michigan in Arlington. This dual came down to criteria. The matches were split five wins apiece with each team picking up a major decision, but OSU outscored the Tigers 45-43 in the matches, earning the victory.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO