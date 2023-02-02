Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Feb. 7): Avery Anderson Exits, Observing the Pokes’ Ceiling
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Cowboys’ second-leading scorer is likely out for the rest of the season. • Kalib Boone won Big 12 player of the week after he hit this plateau of consistency. • The PFB...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Texas Tech
Record14-912-11 Points Per Game69.374.2. Series History (OSU leads 48-24)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Roundtable: Buying in to OSU Hoops, and Assessing the Team’s Postseason Ceiling
Oklahoma State in a span of two weeks has emerged from the wrong side of the bubble discussion to a legitimate NCAA Tournament team with five wins in six games culminating Saturday with a 79-73 win over No. 15 TCU inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The recent surge shows just how much...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Baseball Notebook: Watts-Brown’s ‘Nasty’ Slider, New Names to Know and McLean’s Return
STILLWATER — It’s hard to believe, but the Cowboys’ baseball season is less than two weeks away. Oklahoma State starts the year with an event at Globe Life Field in Arlington with games against Missouri, Vanderbilt and Arkansas that starts Feb. 17. OSU held its media day on Monday. Here are three quick things that stood out.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys’ Weekend of Upsets Ends with 17-16 Victory against No. 8 Missouri
STILLWATER — It was a day full of upsets in Gallagher-Iba Arena, but none were as impressive as what Luke Surber was able to do. The Oklahoma State wrestling team pulled off its second upset of the weekend with a 17-16 win against No. 8 Missouri, two days after beating No. 6 Michigan in Arlington. This dual came down to criteria. The matches were split five wins apiece with each team picking up a major decision, but OSU outscored the Tigers 45-43 in the matches, earning the victory.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Holliday, Players Preview the 2023 Baseball Season
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State baseball team held its media day Monday at O’Brate Stadium to preview the upcoming season. Josh Holliday, Ryan Bogusz, Nolan McLean, Marcus Brown and Roc Riggio met with reporters to discuss how the team looks going into the year.
