Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest StatisticsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
3 charged after 19-year-old found dead at Douglasville hotel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police arrested three people after a 19-year-old was killed at an area hotel Sunday. Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 35, and Dorian Edmonds, 34, are charged with the murder of Dajyon Moore. Officers were called to Royal Inn and Suites off Duralee Lane for and...
Private autopsy shows activist killed in clash at future Atlanta police training site was shot 13 times, family says
ATLANTA — For the first time in public, the family of the activist shot and killed at the future site of Atlanta's law enforcement training facility is questioning the narrative surrounding their loved one's death. Monday morning, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran's mother called for more details from the Georgia...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation
The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SWAT standoff near Doraville elementary school over, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A standoff at a home in Doraville near Hightower Elementary School has ended with a suspect in custody, according to Doraville Police. Officers said a gunman was barricaded in the home, which is on Tilly Road and Valley Stream Drive. Police said they were first...
Driver crashes into several businesses, flees after speeding away from trooper in Atlanta, GSP says
A driver looking to evade a trooper trying to pull them over wound up hitting a small grocery store and other businesses in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
Man Stashed Chicken Wings, Cocaine And More In Bushes Outside of Jail
A man has been charged with trying to sneak a large number of items into a DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia. Deputies at the jail say they spotted 45-year-old Michael Anthony Dixon leaving the area near the jail's lobby carrying a box cutter, which prompted a search of the area by deputies.
Law enforcement conducts another clearing operation at future Atlanta police training facility, no arrests made
ATLANTA — A clearing operation wrapped up Monday at the future site of the Atlanta police and fire training facility. A protest movement that opposes "Cop City" has had semi-permanent encampments in the South River Forest area. At least five SWAT vehicles and multiple law enforcement officers were seen...
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail
Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
SWAT standoff ends peacefully hours after man barricades himself inside DeKalb house, police say
Police say they were initially called to the home for a dispute among friends.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
wtvy.com
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Osiel Guevara, a Rockdale County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of coming to Alabama to try and meet an underage girl. He was arrested on January 24. Pleasant Grove police tell us they believe Guevara met the girl on the online gaming platform Roblox....
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0