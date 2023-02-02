Read full article on original website
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
KEYT
Santa Maria police ask for public assistance in homicide investigation
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Around 11:50 p. m. on Feb. 4, Santa Maria Police dispatch received multiple calls about multiple gunshots in the 400 block of North Railroad. Arriving officers found two adult men in need of medical attention for gun-related injuries. Both men were transported to the hospital.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
calcoastnews.com
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
syvnews.com
Body found Sunday in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old boy from Lompoc
A body found Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc has been identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Jan. 27, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The Coroner’s Bureau determined Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona is the person whose body was...
Man injured in shooting near Guadalupe; suspect arrested
A man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
syvnews.com
Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc
A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mustangnews.net
San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations
In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old
26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia has been sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old girl after she attended the California Mid-State Fair in July 2022, according to the SLO District Attorney. The post 26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Lompoc Police investigate shooting near Lompoc Senior High School
The Lompoc Police Department responded to a shooting west of Lompoc Senior High School close to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The post Lompoc Police investigate shooting near Lompoc Senior High School appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo
The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups
Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
