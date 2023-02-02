ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

calcoastnews.com

Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed

A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
mustangnews.net

San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations

In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups

Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA

