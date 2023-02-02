Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Onward State
‘It’s Do Or Die’: Writing On The Wall For Penn State Hoops Following Two-Game Slump
Coming off two losses to No. 1 Purdue and Nebraska, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry was blunt regarding recent talks of Penn State’s chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament at the team’s media availability on Monday afternoon. “There won’t be postseason play if...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Moving ‘In The Right Direction’ In Pursuit Of Winning Culture
Penn State men’s lacrosse started its season off strong with a 21-11 win over Lafayette on Saturday, February 4. Coincidentally, last year’s season also started off on a strong note with a 20-15 win against Lafayette. Unfortunately for Penn State, though, that win was one of only three the entire season, as the Nittany Lions finished 3-11.
Onward State
Sewing, Seams, & Sports Teams: Meet Penn State Athletics’ Alterations Specialist
As a Penn State football fan, it’s easy to get swept up in the action of intense tackles, dramatic catches, and major plays. One individual, though, watches these games to check in on her niche and precise work. Penn State Alterations Specialist Autumn Grace is in charge of taking...
Onward State
Comprehensive Penn State Sports Roundup: January 23 To February 5
Spring semester classes have started to pick up, and so have sports. Several of Penn State’s sports teams are in the full swing of things, and some are just getting their seasons started. While you’ve probably heard about some of the more dominant wins by Penn State sports teams...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Picks Up Coastal Carolina Transfer Lina Perugini
The grind for Katie Schumacher-Cawley never stops…not even in the offseason. The Nittany Lions have picked up 5’7″ Coastal Carolina defensive specialist Lina Perugini through the transfer portal. The former Chanticleer announced Monday that she’ll use her fifth and final year of eligibility in Happy Valley.
victorybellrings.com
Does Penn State Football have enough depth at the running back position?
Penn State Football will return two of the best and youngest running backs in the country in 2023. Penn State Football has two stars at the running back position in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, but there are question marks after them. Depth is important in college football and especially...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey’s Tessa Janecke Named To HCA Rookie Of The Year Watch List
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey has had an electrifying season so far, having just clinched the CHA regular-season title with a 12-1-1 conference record and setting themselves for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. While hockey is a team sport, an argument can be made that Penn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport pitcher Rape uses showcase to catch eye of Penn State, commits to Nittany Lions
A showcase in New Jersey in July changed the landscape of Freeport sophomore Dustin Rape’s baseball career. It is where the left-handed pitcher hit 90 mph on a radar gun for the first time, and he caught the eye of some major Division-I baseball coaches, including Penn State assistant Dallas Burke.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Falls At Nebraska 72-63
Penn State men’s basketball (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) lost another contest on the road Sunday afternoon, falling to Nebraska (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) 72-63. Seth Lundy’s 24 points and seven rebounds were not enough to complete the comeback effort. Jalen Pickett contributed 15 points, seven assists, and seven...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Named Top 10 Candidate For Bob Cousy Point Guard Of The Year Award
The awards keep rolling in for Jalen Pickett, folks. Pickett, Penn State men’s basketball captain and senior point guard, was named a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, an honor given to the nation’s best point guard in men’s Division I college basketball.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates No. 22 Indiana 35-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (13-0, 6-0 Big Ten) knocked off Indiana (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten) 35-8 on the road at Wilkinson Hall Sunday afternoon. After falling victim to a slow start highlighted by an 8-0 deficit, the Nittany Lions tacked on 35 unanswered points en route to earning a commanding win. With the triumph, Penn State has now won 10-straight matchups over the Hoosiers.
No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
Onward State
Lady Lions Trounced 95-51 By No. 6 Iowa
Penn State women’s basketball (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) was thrashed 95-51 by No. 6 Iowa (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten) on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The contest was the second time in the 2022-2023 season that the Lady Lions were blown out by the Hawkeyes. Sunday was also...
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?
Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
Onward State
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer For Downtown Sports Bar And Grill
The State College Borough Council voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter...
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Comments / 0