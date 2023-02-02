ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Falls At Nebraska 72-63

Penn State men’s basketball (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) lost another contest on the road Sunday afternoon, falling to Nebraska (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) 72-63. Seth Lundy’s 24 points and seven rebounds were not enough to complete the comeback effort. Jalen Pickett contributed 15 points, seven assists, and seven...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates No. 22 Indiana 35-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (13-0, 6-0 Big Ten) knocked off Indiana (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten) 35-8 on the road at Wilkinson Hall Sunday afternoon. After falling victim to a slow start highlighted by an 8-0 deficit, the Nittany Lions tacked on 35 unanswered points en route to earning a commanding win. With the triumph, Penn State has now won 10-straight matchups over the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Onward State

Lady Lions Trounced 95-51 By No. 6 Iowa

Penn State women’s basketball (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) was thrashed 95-51 by No. 6 Iowa (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten) on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The contest was the second time in the 2022-2023 season that the Lady Lions were blown out by the Hawkeyes. Sunday was also...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: What Should Replace Gumby’s Pizza?

Last month, State College’s Gumby’s Pizza officially closed its doors after over 30 years of service. Located at 300 S. Pugh St., the restaurant’s window posted a sign saying it was permanently closing down and thanked everyone for the support over the years. Now that the space...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
State College

State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location

Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy