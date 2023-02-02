ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Jury Selection Begins for Father of Garland Teen Wanted in Triple Murder

A capital murder trial begins this week for a Garland father accused in the shooting deaths of three teenagers. Jury selection was set for Monday for the trial of Richard Acosta, who faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the December 2021 shooting at a Garland convenience store/taqueria.
GARLAND, TX
Garland Police Search for Person Connected to Fatal Shooting, Apartment Fire

Garland police are looking for the person responsible for a murder that led to a chain-reaction car wreck that caused a fire and apartment evacuation. Garland police say it happened overnight here at the 4600 block of Saturn Road. First responders arrived for several calls of a car hitting a building at the complex and starting a fire.
GARLAND, TX
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
CARROLLTON, TX
Carrollton Adults Arrested in Connection to Fentanyl Overdoses in Students

The nationwide battle against the synthetic opioid fentanyl has hit North Texas. The fentanyl-related deaths of three students from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton are linked to a local couple who are now facing federal charges, according to police. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency surveilled then raided a...
CARROLLTON, TX
Woman Rescued After Truck is Caught on Camera Rolling Into Neighborhood Lake

A normal Tuesday morning turned into a rescue mission at a neighborhood lake in the Tarrant County town of Rendon. A homeowner who lives on Wooded Acres Trail says her housekeeper accidentally backed into a pond near the property. A Ring camera captured the moment the four-door pickup truck reverse...
RENDON, TX
Dallas Whole Home Program Promotes Energy Efficiency

Days after a bitter cold snap that tested insulation in North Texas homes, the city of Dallas Monday rolled out the Whole Home Dallas program to help homeowners with the up-front cost of weatherization and energy efficiency. More information on the Whole Home Dallas program can be found here. “Dallas...
DALLAS, TX

