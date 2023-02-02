Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Selection Begins for Father of Garland Teen Wanted in Triple Murder
A capital murder trial begins this week for a Garland father accused in the shooting deaths of three teenagers. Jury selection was set for Monday for the trial of Richard Acosta, who faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the December 2021 shooting at a Garland convenience store/taqueria.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland Police Search for Person Connected to Fatal Shooting, Apartment Fire
Garland police are looking for the person responsible for a murder that led to a chain-reaction car wreck that caused a fire and apartment evacuation. Garland police say it happened overnight here at the 4600 block of Saturn Road. First responders arrived for several calls of a car hitting a building at the complex and starting a fire.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Adults Arrested in Connection to Fentanyl Overdoses in Students
The nationwide battle against the synthetic opioid fentanyl has hit North Texas. The fentanyl-related deaths of three students from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton are linked to a local couple who are now facing federal charges, according to police. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency surveilled then raided a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Rescued After Truck is Caught on Camera Rolling Into Neighborhood Lake
A normal Tuesday morning turned into a rescue mission at a neighborhood lake in the Tarrant County town of Rendon. A homeowner who lives on Wooded Acres Trail says her housekeeper accidentally backed into a pond near the property. A Ring camera captured the moment the four-door pickup truck reverse...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Richard Marcus, the Last Founding Family Member to Run Neiman Marcus, Dies at 84
Richard Cantrell Marcus, who as the last founding family member to run Dallas-based Neiman Marcus led the company at a time of a major expansion outside Texas, died Saturday at his home in Austin from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 84. Marcus, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott Issues Winter Storm Disaster Declaration in Denton County, Other Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. “The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Whole Home Program Promotes Energy Efficiency
Days after a bitter cold snap that tested insulation in North Texas homes, the city of Dallas Monday rolled out the Whole Home Dallas program to help homeowners with the up-front cost of weatherization and energy efficiency. More information on the Whole Home Dallas program can be found here. “Dallas...
