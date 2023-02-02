ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

WSVN-TV

MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
DORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader

The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 men accused of slaying XXXTentacion set to face trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police shut down roads on West Flagler in Little Havana due to investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. Around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues in Little Havana. 7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Video released of former Dolphins QB’s arrest for DUI in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police video has been released after a crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis, who was arrested for DUI as a result. On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., police was dispatched near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miramar after the crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis.
MIRAMAR, FL

