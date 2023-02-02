Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Cartwright’s final day sparks search for new Broward County Schools superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marked the end for the Broward County School Board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright attended her final school board meeting. After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign. The only hiccup...
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board appoints interim superintendent after Cartwright resigns from position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday morning marked the end for the Broward County school board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright after she attended her final school board meeting. After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign.
WSVN-TV
Paramedics take stand in trial of former nursing home administrator charged with manslaughter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Those that raced to help during an emergency at a South Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning after a hurricane took the stand. The man who ran the facility is on trial after the deaths of many residents. Jorge Carballo was in court...
WSVN-TV
MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
WSVN-TV
Student airlifted after shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. Late Monday night, Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed the victim was a student at the school, but the shooting happened off campus. The shooting happened around 4:15...
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
WSVN-TV
Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured
MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens
MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
WSVN-TV
3 men accused of slaying XXXTentacion set to face trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
WSVN-TV
Ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man face judge during bond hearing
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah police officers being held on the other side of a jail cell faced a judge who will now decide if they can be released. On Monday, those former officers appeared before a judge for a hearing to determine if they will stay in jail until their trial or if they’ll be granted bond.
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
WSVN-TV
Police shut down roads on West Flagler in Little Havana due to investigation
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. Around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues in Little Havana. 7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene...
WSVN-TV
Trayvon Martin Foundation hosts annual Peace Walk and Talk at Ives Estates Park
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together for a special event as part of a weekend of remembrance for Trayvon Martin. The Trayvon Martin Foundation on Saturday hosted its annual Peace Walk and Talk at the Ives Estates Park, located at 20901 NE 16th Ave. in Northeast Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Video released of former Dolphins QB’s arrest for DUI in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police video has been released after a crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis, who was arrested for DUI as a result. On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., police was dispatched near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miramar after the crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis.
Comments / 1