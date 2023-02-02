Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors
The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability
The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Report: Kings tied to trade talks for Hornets' Plumlee
The trade winds are blowing in California's capital city. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Kings are keeping an eye on a potential trade for Charlotte Hornets veteran center Mason Plumlee before the NBA's deadline at 12 p.m. PT Thursday. "Plumlee projects as the Hornets’ most...
Will Sixers upgrade backup center spot before deadline?
As the trade deadline neared last year, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was candid about his preferences. “We need a point guard,” Rivers said approximately two days before the Sixers landed James Harden. He’s yet to make any similar public proclamations as Thursday afternoon’s deadline approaches. Still, calling backup...
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks
There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
Draymond knows what makes former Warrior GP2 irreplaceable
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green's love for Gary Payton II runs deep. He pushed for Payton to receive a second 10-day contract with the Warriors at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, was all in on him getting the Warriors' final roster spot ahead of last season and was part of a long list of people within the franchise who wanted Payton back in the offseason following Golden State's latest championship.
Klay won't tempt fate with Basketball Gods over 3PT record
If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
Morant says friend banned from arena over incident with Pacers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization after the game between the teams a week earlier.
Watch Klay Thompson knock down 12 3-pointers, lift Warriors to win without Curry
Stephen Curry was not in the building, the first of maybe a month of games he’s going to miss with a leg injury. Who would take charge of the Warriors’ offense with No. 30 out?. Klay Thompson. Thompson knocked down 12 3-pointers and scored 42 points to lead...
Schedule quirks as Phillies prepare for a regular season unlike any other
Phillies pitchers and catchers report on February 16, there are less than three weeks until the first spring training game and 52 days until the regular-season opener. It'll all be here before you know it. The 2023 regular season will be unlike any other because of how the schedule has...
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
Why Kerr is putting Looney back in Warriors' starting lineup
SAN FRANCISCO -- Kevon Looney, welcome back to the Warriors' starting lineup. Golden State coach Steve Kerr went back to his traditional starters of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Chase Center, and that proved to be a smart decision in the Warriors' 119-113 win. It also is what fans can get used to, again.
