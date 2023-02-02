ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors

The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder

In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability

The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Kings tied to trade talks for Hornets' Plumlee

The trade winds are blowing in California's capital city. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Kings are keeping an eye on a potential trade for Charlotte Hornets veteran center Mason Plumlee before the NBA's deadline at 12 p.m. PT Thursday. "Plumlee projects as the Hornets’ most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Will Sixers upgrade backup center spot before deadline?

As the trade deadline neared last year, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was candid about his preferences. “We need a point guard,” Rivers said approximately two days before the Sixers landed James Harden. He’s yet to make any similar public proclamations as Thursday afternoon’s deadline approaches. Still, calling backup...
UTAH STATE
NBC Sports

Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks

There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win

For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond knows what makes former Warrior GP2 irreplaceable

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green's love for Gary Payton II runs deep. He pushed for Payton to receive a second 10-day contract with the Warriors at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, was all in on him getting the Warriors' final roster spot ahead of last season and was part of a long list of people within the franchise who wanted Payton back in the offseason following Golden State's latest championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay won't tempt fate with Basketball Gods over 3PT record

If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown

Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Morant says friend banned from arena over incident with Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization after the game between the teams a week earlier.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr is putting Looney back in Warriors' starting lineup

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kevon Looney, welcome back to the Warriors' starting lineup. Golden State coach Steve Kerr went back to his traditional starters of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Chase Center, and that proved to be a smart decision in the Warriors' 119-113 win. It also is what fans can get used to, again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

