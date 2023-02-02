Ford Shares Stumble on Earnings Miss

Ed Siddell, CEO and chief investment officer of EGSI Financial, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tuesday's market session as stocks traded higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a favorable glimpse into disinflation.
"By Jonathan Landrum Jr. Harry Styles won album of the year at Sunday's Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist.Beyoncé won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday.Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne and had the support of the room throughout the night, with winners frequently referencing her and her influence on them.“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her...
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Raymond James analyst John Davis downgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Outperform to Market Perform. PayPal's strong start in 2023 versus the S&P 500 and the analyst's cautious stance over 4Q results led to the re-rating. While most investors expect initial 2023 revenue growth guidance to come in below the Street, Davis believes the 2023 top-line outlook will imply flat to negative growth for branded checkout, likely resulting in the share loss narrative growing even louder. Given new disclosures breaking out TPV by segment and specifically branded checkout and Braintree and unbranded, Davis' math suggests branded checkout likely lost share in 2022. More importantly, the analyst believes an initial 2023 revenue outlook below 7-8% would imply flat to negative growth for branded checkout, given that Braintree and unbranded should account for 400-500 bps of revenue growth, and OVAS should add another 200-300 bps. Unfortunately, given Salesforce Inc's (NYSE: CRM) cyber week data, which suggested Paypal branded checkout lost share (primarily to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay) as processed payments declined 6% Y/Y, the analyst believes the burden of proof has shifted to PYPL and fear the 2023 revenue outlook won't help. The analyst expects incremental cost cuts from additional layoffs to largely offset top-line weakness and expects the EPS guide to align with the Street. While the analyst is confident in management's ability to cut costs and likely exceed the prior EPS guide of 15%+ in 2023, the margin trajectory in 2024 and beyond is less clear as cost cuts will be in the rearview mirror and Braintree and unbranded will likely drive the majority of growth. Although the stock is still relatively inexpensive, Davis moved to the sidelines as he believed significant multiple expansion would prove difficult if branded checkout loses material share. Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 3% at $83.08 on the last check Monday.
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 80 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 33,875.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,900.97. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.59% to 4,112.13. Check This Out: 5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You...
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Stock futures edge higher as Treasury yields steady; Powell speech in focus as markets embrace higher Fed rates; Oak Street Health soars on new CVS takeover report; Bed Bath & Beyond plummets as retailer plans $1 billion capital raise and Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs as U.S. Corporate layoffs escalate.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares surged 31.48% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares rose 20.0% to $3 in pre-market trading. Catalent, Inc. CTLT rose 17.64% to $65.94 in pre-market trading after Danaher Corporation DHR hinted at a deal with the life sciences company. SoundHound...
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stock futures lower as market re-set Fed rate bets; Week Ahead: Powell speech tops light earnings, data calendar; Tesla share edge higher following Model Y price hikes; Dell set to slash 6,600 jobs amid PC market slump and video games in focus with Activision, Take-Two earnings on deck.
BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) earnings margin was at the upper end of its forecast for 2022 at 8.1%, with sales and earnings above 2021 levels despite supply-chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy.
Comments / 0