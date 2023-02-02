ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Misses Estimates

 5 days ago

Apple posted earnings and revenue below expectations, including missed estimates for iPhone and Mac products, sending shares down in extended trading.

Beyoncé Makes History at Grammys While Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year

"By Jonathan Landrum Jr. Harry Styles won album of the year at Sunday's Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist.Beyoncé won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday.Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne and had the support of the room throughout the night, with winners frequently referencing her and her influence on them.“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her...
Stocks Slip as Worries About High Rates Weigh on Wall Street

"By Stan Choe and Damian J. TroiseWall Street shaved off more of its strong start to the year on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week driven by worries about higher interest rates and inflation.The S&P 500 fell 25.40, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08 for its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 119.50, or 1%, to 11,887.45.Some of the sharpest action was again in the bond market, where...
WASHINGTON STATE
Heavier Electric Vehicles Like Tesla Model Y Now Qualify for Federal Tax Benefit as SUVs

"The U.S. Treasury Department has changed the standard for what kind of electric vehicles qualify for a federal tax benefit under the Inflation Reduction Act. Before this change, electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Cadillac Lyriq, and Volkswagen’s ID.4 were not considered SUVs because of their lower weight. This meant they couldn't access the credit that capped Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) at $80,000, and they were too expensive to get access to the credit with the $55,000 cap. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a month ago that the prior rule was "messed up!" Now these newly minted SUVs qualify for the $7,500 credit if they cost $80,000 or less, while cars, sedans, and wagons continue to qualify if they are priced less than $55,000. "This change will allow crossover vehicles that share similar features to be treated consistently," said the Treasury Department in a press release. "It will also align vehicle classifications under the clean vehicle credit with the classification displayed on the vehicle label and on the consumer-facing website FuelEconomy.gov." "
Stocks Up After Powell Comments

Ed Siddell, CEO and chief investment officer of EGSI Financial, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tuesday's market session as stocks traded higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a favorable glimpse into disinflation.
The Week's Top Stories: Meta Rally, Tech Struggles Overall & Coinbase Gets Reprieve

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.Wall Street had a lot to process this week. As expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points rather than 50 or 75 points, which markets liked. At the same time, Fed Chair Powell said more rate hikes were coming, which markets didn't like. For a minute there, it looked like the bulls might win the day. Then the latest federal jobs numbers showed...
Stocks Mixed After Fed Decision, Jobs Data

Mario Veneroso, partner & wealth manager with Kingsview Asset Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss Monday's trading session following last week's Fed decision to hike rates as well as Friday's jobs data.
Big China Spy Balloon Moving East Over US, Pentagon Says

"By Matthew LeeA huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.The cancelation came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research “airship” that had blown off course. The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — and China's contention that the balloon, about the size of two school buses, was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.The balloon was detected earlier over...
MONTANA STATE
Stock of The Week: Meta

Meta topped estimates for its latest fourth quarter and is Stock of the Week. Cheddar News breaks down its results.
The Continuing Impact of HIV and AIDS on the Black Community

"HIV and AIDS have long had a disproportionate impact on the Black community. In recognition of that stark reality, the U.S. government marked February 7 as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Cheddar News anchor Shannon LaNier spoke with Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell, a health information website, about the disease's continued impact on Black people, who she said are eight times more likely to be diagnosed than white people.The challenge in addressing this inequality is stigma, which has historically discouraged people from seeking care. Shepherd explained that better health care options have helped lift some of that stigma, but...
