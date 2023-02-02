ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

By Julia Dallas
 5 days ago
A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car.

The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter.

After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries.

Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.

Immediate surgery is needed to heal his injuries.

The vet staff is monitoring him closely and has begun prepping him for surgery, but there is a high risk that it won’t succeed.

Bombour is just one of many animals who have come to the shelter in critical condition this year. So far, 534 animals have arrived at the shelter in Jan. 2023, many with serious medical conditions, said the shelter.

Donations are being accepted on the Humane Society’s website for Bombur and the other pets in the shelter at thehumanesociety.org/bombur .



Laurie Goodner
4d ago

So heartbreaking 💔 😢 poor furbaby please don't give up on him and I hope he gets better soon 🙏 😢 ❤️ Thank you for everything you do for these poor babies!!!

Loriann Wagner
4d ago

hey by any chance is he un fixed I have a two yr old now missing cat he's a tabby really in my eyes he is way smaller than a normal two yr old cat I found he was missing one day when I came home from work and went out and called and called and called and called and called and called for him and no response. I looked for him. I sent the kids around looking for him knocked on doors when everywhere and finally after like 3 months of him being gone and not in the shelters or nobody turning it in. I stopped looking for him cuz he was so adorable and loving him would go to anybody that I will sure somebody stole him and he was so small. he's just cute but that looks just like him. I have pictures of mine I can show you and if if by any chance he may be possibly mine. I would like to know mine's name was Ruger ruger try and call him Ruger and see if he responds

ru4real
4d ago

I hope he is at least getting pain meds and antibiotics. I'm sure he is in a lot of pain

