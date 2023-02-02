Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car.

The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter.

After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries.

Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.

Immediate surgery is needed to heal his injuries.

The vet staff is monitoring him closely and has begun prepping him for surgery, but there is a high risk that it won’t succeed.

Bombour is just one of many animals who have come to the shelter in critical condition this year. So far, 534 animals have arrived at the shelter in Jan. 2023, many with serious medical conditions, said the shelter.

Donations are being accepted on the Humane Society’s website for Bombur and the other pets in the shelter at thehumanesociety.org/bombur .







