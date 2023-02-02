Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
College Basketball World Stunned By Tonight's Big Ten Upset
No. 1 Purdue went down in a Big Ten upset on Saturday night. The top-ranked Boilermakers fell to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers 79-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This upset loss came despite a massive 33-point, 18-rebound performance from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey. ...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Former Georgia Player Thinks Alabama Will Reclaim “King of CFB” Title
There are fans of some college football teams who would be nothing but appreciative if their team came away with a winning season, let alone a bowl victory. For fans of Alabama however, the Crimson Tide's absence from the 2022 College Football Playoffs left many feeling disappointed despite the program coming away with a New Year's Six bowl victory.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant
The Utah State Aggies defeated the Colorado State Rams, 88-79, on Saturday night to advance to 19-5 on the season. However, the game was marred by a horrific chant of “Russia” from the hometown crowd aimed at a Ukrainian student-athlete on the Aggies. Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of Read more... The post Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total
Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback. Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before ...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
Groin shot earns college player suspension
Washington Huskies guard Cole Bajema has been suspended one game after an embarrassing incident in Thursday night’s game against the UCLA Bruins. The Pac-12 suspended the Huskies‘ Bajema for “contact … to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.” Bajema struck Bruins forward Adem Bona in the private parts late in Read more... The post Groin shot earns college player suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Video: Worst College Basketball Loss Of Season Is Going Viral
The worst college basketball loss of the season happened on Saturday. Pepperdine topped Portland, 94-93, in truly wild fashion on Saturday. The game was won following a wild tip-in play as time expired, but the sequences leading up to that moment were even crazier. "This is a ...
Dwight Gooden Reacts to Son’s Division I Football Commitment
The 1985 Cy Young winner’s son is blazing his own athletic trail.
