Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement

Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant

The Utah State Aggies defeated the Colorado State Rams, 88-79, on Saturday night to advance to 19-5 on the season. However, the game was marred by a horrific chant of “Russia” from the hometown crowd aimed at a Ukrainian student-athlete on the Aggies. Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of Read more... The post Basketball world reacts to disgusting chant appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Groin shot earns college player suspension

Washington Huskies guard Cole Bajema has been suspended one game after an embarrassing incident in Thursday night’s game against the UCLA Bruins. The Pac-12 suspended the Huskies‘ Bajema for “contact … to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.” Bajema struck Bruins forward Adem Bona in the private parts late in Read more... The post Groin shot earns college player suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before.  A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
