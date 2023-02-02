Read full article on original website
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Denver Broncos Lose Coach
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
sportszion.com
“Stop Calling Me” Tom Brady yells aggressively into his Phone at daughter’s horse practice after retirement announcement
Tom Brady, known to many as “The GOAT” of the NFL was seen in a very intense situation while attending his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami. The photos taken of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback show him screaming into his cell phone. Brady’s announcement of...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady Exactly How He Feels About Him
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick didn't quite ride off into the sunset together but the end of their time in New England together has done nothing to diminish how Belichick feels about his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Appearing on Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast along with Brady's mother, Rob ...
Megyn Kelly Believes Tom Brady 'Should Regret' Extra NFL Year Since It Prompted 'Collapse' Of His & Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Megyn Kelly slammed Tom Brady's second retirement announcement, claiming it was essentially the same as giving his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, the “middle finger.”“Honestly, Tom Brady seems like a rather sweet guy. I don’t know if he’s evil-hearted. He’s amazing as a football player, but the collapse of your marriage over one extra year of football seems like something one should regret," the controversial TV journalist stated on Wednesday, February 1, of the NFL star's decision to step away from the sport "for good" earlier that morning.Brady announced the news via a short Instagram video, where he revealed he "wouldn't change...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo. Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly. "I had to fix my mask I ...
NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Announcement
What a story Geno Smith was in 2022. Nine years after being labeled a draft bust when the Jets selected him in the second round, a 32-year-old Geno was able to lead a Seahawks team that many believed would be an afterthought into the playoffs. Earning Pro Bowl honors and a Comeback Player of the ...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
NBA World Reacts To Sunday's Steph Curry Announcement
Earlier: Steph Curry injured his left leg during Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. At the very least, it could be a little while before we see the Warriors superstar again, based on the latest reporting on Curry's status. "Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the ...
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
