ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Melbourne looks to use $1.5M to attract more affordable housing

By Mel Holt, Adam Poulisse
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRXkg_0kaghn4x00

The city is hoping to use $1.5 million to attract more affordable housing to the community.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The city said those could be new, or acquired, units, but the city is looking for proposals for grant funding by the end of next month.

The Community Housing Initiative said there was a time when $1,600 a month would get a luxury apartment. Now, it’s the norm.

READ: City of Orlando, developer helps solve housing crisis with restoration project

The initiative built apartments in the 1990s. However, the nonprofit’s focus is working with local municipalities to administer down payments and closing assistance funds to low-income, first-time homebuyers.

The nonprofit got three families into homes last year compared to more than 60 families it helped a decade earlier.

READ: Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says

The $1.5 the city is hoping to attract more opportunities is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is also asking for proposals hoping to leverage its grant funding. The city has also amended codes that allow for reduced unit sizes and reduced parking requirements to incentivize developers.

READ: How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Comments / 24

Idget2009
4d ago

Hey here's an idea stop charging 2k a month for rent!!! Most renters arw paying $500 plus a month over what the rent used to be post pandemic.

Reply
4
It's me
4d ago

I think this is a great idea! However, these dwellings should be more along the lines of apartments and the residents of these apartments would need to NOT BE convicted criminals of any felonies and they should have to contribute some portion of the rent....not just free housing. This would be especially helpful for low income seniors!! Many seniors are not yet ready for a nursing home, but can't afford ALF's or other high priced senior apartments. We have Trinity Towers, but there is a super long waiting list for it. Many seniors don't have family they can live with.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Spanish resort-style 'Hacienda del Sol,' with 50,000-gallon pool, caretaker residence and guest cottage, is for sale just outside of Orlando

A Spanish resort-style home fit for a life of luxury is now for sale just outside of Orlando. "Hacienda del Sol" is located at 205 Hacienda Drive in Merritt Island, with picturesque views overlooking the Indian River and plenty of amenities on property. The estate includes the 14,755-square-foot main residence,...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity

Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES

Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando

There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

16 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

In search of the best restaurants in Titusville, FL, for a fun mealtime?. Titusville city is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city’s population was 46,307 in 2020. Titusville is a town whose pride is in her bountiful supplies of redfish from the lagoons that Border her territory.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
ORLANDO, FL
the32789.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
WINTER PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy