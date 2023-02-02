Melbourne looks to use $1.5M to attract more affordable housing

The city is hoping to use $1.5 million to attract more affordable housing to the community.

The city said those could be new, or acquired, units, but the city is looking for proposals for grant funding by the end of next month.

The Community Housing Initiative said there was a time when $1,600 a month would get a luxury apartment. Now, it’s the norm.

The initiative built apartments in the 1990s. However, the nonprofit’s focus is working with local municipalities to administer down payments and closing assistance funds to low-income, first-time homebuyers.

The nonprofit got three families into homes last year compared to more than 60 families it helped a decade earlier.

The $1.5 the city is hoping to attract more opportunities is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is also asking for proposals hoping to leverage its grant funding. The city has also amended codes that allow for reduced unit sizes and reduced parking requirements to incentivize developers.

