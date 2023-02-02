Someone is stealing entire mailboxes in Milton, leaving the mail behind but no one knows why

Police are working to find out who is stealing mailboxes in Milton.

Marcus Franco worked in the rain Thursday to install a new mailbox in front of his home on Francis Road after his old one was snatched.

“They left the mail and took the mailbox,” he told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims . “They just dumped it out.”

Capt. Charles Barstow of the Milton Police Department said four mailboxes have been reported stolen.

The thefts happened along Glencreek Way, Francis Road, Freemanville Road, and Birmingham Road late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The motive behind the thefts is anyone’s guess.

“That’s what we’re not sure of at this point,” Barstow said. “It could be an act of vandalism, it could be a new means of taking mail, it could be something we haven’t identified yet.”

It’s unclear whether any mail was stolen, but one mailbox has been recovered.

Barstow said it was laying along the road not far from where it was taken.

David Thomas, who lives on Glencreek Way, noticed his mailbox missing on Sunday morning.

“My first reaction was to think that maybe some kids were just vandalizing things,” he said. “And the mailbox wasn’t anywhere. It was completely gone, and that was a big mystery to us.”

Barstow said it’s possible federal charges could be filed against any suspect.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, damaging or stealing mailboxes could result in charges because mailboxes are protected under federal law.

“I think it’s unnerving for people,” Barstow said. “If you don’t know the contents that were inside, there could be some valuable numbers or information that could potentially lead to fraud or identity fraud.”

