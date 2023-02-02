ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Atlanta radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley has announced funeral plans for his son, who died last week at 32.

Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No cause of death has been determined pending additional tests, according to AL.com .

Smiley announced funeral arrangements for his son on Twitter on Thursday.

Brandon Smiley’s service will be held Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. (CST) at Faith Chapel in Birmingham and will be livestreamed for the public. The service will be officiated by Pastor T.N. Miller from First Baptist Kingston Church.

A public viewing will then take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arrington Funeral Home.

He will be buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Brandon Smiley is survived by his parents, siblings and a 3-year-old daughter.

Shannon Cashaw
4d ago

God rest his precious soul and give his family the strength to get through these trying times

Brenda King
4d ago

love and deepest sympathy, my prayers are with you it this difficult time. may god be with you.

