ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkS4I_0kaghDUv00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Unlike yesterday’s injury report, the Chiefs actually held a 10-10-10 practice. The Eagles, however, only held a walkthrough and listed injuries in estimation for a second consecutive day.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bksk7_0kaghDUv00
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP

WR Justin Watson Illness FP

RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP

RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP

LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder LP

RG Trey Smith Ankle FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed Concussion DNP

WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee DNP

WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update on Thursday. You can read his comments here.
  • Mecole Hardman was a non-participant in practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII.
  • Trey Smith was upgraded to a full participant in practice today after being listed in estimation as a limited participant on Wednesday.
  • L’Jarius Sneed is making progress in the NFL return-to-participation protocols.
  • Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Andy Reid did confirm that he’d practice on Thursday.

Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9xnm_0kaghDUv00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest DNP

OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest DNP

C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest DNP

CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest DNP

DE Robert Quinn Foot/rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No changes to the Eagles’ injury report today. Philly only held a walkthrough, so these are listed in estimation.
  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos of Chiefs arriving in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both arrived safe and sound to a warm greeting yesterday afternoon ahead of their matchup in Super Bowl LVII. Things were quiet as the two teams got settled in Arizona on Sunday, but the Super Bowl madness will soon begin. Both the Chiefs and Eagles will head to Footprint Center for the spectacle that is Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Colts' head coach finalists

The Indianapolis Colts continue their search for a new head coach and as they consider a third round of interviews, one candidate was taken off the board Sunday. Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was let out of his contract with the team over the weekend, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers to be their new defensive coordinator. He is expected to join the staff under former Colts head coach Frank Reich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy