KINGMAN – The Soroptimists International of Kingman, an organization that seeks to empower and support women and young girls in the Kingman area, held a check presentation on January 26, in the banquet room of the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine. The purpose of the event was to give out grants to deserving women who are in need or who have a non-profit organization in need of additional support. The awards were presented in two categories, first category was the Annual Project award which was handed out to two local recieptants. Second, the Long Term Project award was given to three organizations located in Kingman. This year’s winners of the annual award were Brandi Ramirez of SheStrong, Inc. and Ivy Angeli, a single mother of three who is relearning to walk after a traffic accident. This year’s Long Term Project awards were presented to Team 60 Kingman’s robotics team, Kingman Aid to Abused People, and the D.K. Rose Foundation.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO