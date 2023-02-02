Read full article on original website
Boon trial begins
KINGMAN – Trial is underway in Kingman for a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly pointed a weapon at Lake Havasu City police officers last spring and was slightly wounded when grazed by return gunfire. Jason Boon, 49, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon.
‘Mummified’ Body Found in Bathtub As Police Respond to Burglary
A mummified body was found inside a bathtub at an Arizona home after police responded to reports of a burglary. Bullhead City Police Department (BCPD) was alerted to reports of a burglary in progress at a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue, in Mohave County, at about 3:30 a.m. on September 10. Neighbors told police they had
Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff
Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement
TIMOTHY WRIGHT
Tim passed suddenly on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Tim had served with honor and dignity with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Hualapai Nation Police Department for 4 1/2 years and more recently, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office. He was known throughout the Law Enforcement family as a man of great character and prideful of the areas he worked.
Multiple vehicles caught fire near Chloride
CHLORIDE – Personnel from the Golden Valley and Northern Arizona Fire Districts responded to a reported structure fire in the rural community of Chloride on Saturday, Feb. 4. NAFD Chief Bill Hoke said crews were dispatched at 8:38 p.m. before arriving the intersection of Hwy. 93 and W. Chloride Rd. with the fire burning in the distant desert.
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
JUDY OTTENSCHOT
Judy Ottenschot passed away on January 25, 2023 with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born in Sodus, New York to Marvin and Dorothy Haak on April 9, 1948. She attended Sodus High School and graduated in 1966. In 1967 she met the...
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Soroptimists present some $30,000 to five agencies
KINGMAN – The Soroptimists International of Kingman, an organization that seeks to empower and support women and young girls in the Kingman area, held a check presentation on January 26, in the banquet room of the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine. The purpose of the event was to give out grants to deserving women who are in need or who have a non-profit organization in need of additional support. The awards were presented in two categories, first category was the Annual Project award which was handed out to two local recieptants. Second, the Long Term Project award was given to three organizations located in Kingman. This year’s winners of the annual award were Brandi Ramirez of SheStrong, Inc. and Ivy Angeli, a single mother of three who is relearning to walk after a traffic accident. This year’s Long Term Project awards were presented to Team 60 Kingman’s robotics team, Kingman Aid to Abused People, and the D.K. Rose Foundation.
Kingman Young Marines hosts recruit training
The Kingman Young Marines (KYM), a national youth organization and 501(c)(3), will hold its annual recruit training classes starting Saturday, 11 March 2023. An informational session for perspective parents and recruits will be held on Thursday, 9 March at 301 N. 1st Street at 6:30 PM at the Kingman Club for Youth gym. Parents and their children are encouraged to attend the presentation to understand the goals and objectives of the Young Marine Program. This meeting should last no more than 30 minutes. If you can’t make the meeting feel free to attend any of our Thursday meetings prior to 11 March.
Pitchfork Market celebrates one-year anniversary
KINGMAN – Last Sunday multiple vendors set up their tables at Beale Celebrations for Pitchfork Market’s one-year anniversary. Pitchfork Market Manager Sherri Shaw said, “The goal of Pitchfork Market is to provide our community with a variety of products that are produced or handcrafted in Arizona as well as offer a variety of boutique items, arts, and crafts.”
Adult soccer camps set in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College is sponsoring a round of Bighorns soccer camps for ninth grade through college senior. Girls camp will be held March 4, with boys camp on March 5. Both will be held at the Anderson Field House. There are 40 spots available and signups are ongoing until filled.
Speed Entertainment will bring VR, arcade classics to downtown Kingman
KINGMAN – Two Kingman couples are partnering in a business endeavor that will offer community entertainment featuring contemporary Virtual Reality games and a mix of old school arcade classics. Davy and Christina Spurlock and Bobby and Celeste Steed have purchased the old A & P Pawn Shop at 307 Beale Street and are renovating the building for their Speed Entertainment, LLC enterprise.
Chloride to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style
CHLORIDE – Chloride’s annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day will be Saturday, March 11. Hosted by the Chloride Special Events Committee and the Historical Society this year’s activities include gunfights, a parade, vendors, bow and arrow demonstrations, gold panning, and lots more family friendly entertainment. It’s not too late to join the zany parade. Call Angie at 626-483-4571 or Jeannie at 928-565-9777 for an entry form. Vendors of all kinds are welcome, including food and craft vendors on a first come, first served basis. Spots are available on Tennessee Avenue for $10 for a 10×10 space. For more information 928-565-4888.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting The Oatman Dollar Bill Bar, An Arizona Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Nestled in the Black Mountains of Mohave County, Arizona, sits one of the most unique restaurants in the Southwest. In the heart of Oatman Arizona, on the ground floor of the historic Oatman Hotel, you will find The Dollar Bill Bar, a saloon and restaurant like no other. It may be the most unique restaurant in Arizona.
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway
It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
Price named to Linfield’s Dean’s List
Linfield University congratulates Trevor Price of Bullhead City on earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
