"...and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; ...""...and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do..."~Declaration of Independence "State /stāt/noun• 1. the particular condition that someone or something is in at a specific time."... "free·dom/ˈfrēdəm/noun • 1. the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint:"
"concealed carry permits" are a scam. the state can't legally permit or restrict you from possessing a firearm or using it. that isn't to say that the government doesn't overstep the law on a regular basis. wait till they wrongfully arrest you for possessing a firearm, take away your "permit", and then force you to buy it back again.
