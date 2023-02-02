Read full article on original website
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced best Gunfight maps already exist
Modern Warfare 2 fans have taken to designing their own maps for the Gunfight mode as demand for the feature grows. When Modern Warfare 2 released back in November 2022, it brought many fan-favorite modes back from the original game. Unfortunately, the developers didn’t include every feature in future installments.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dev confirms much-requested fast travel feature
According to director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the much-coveted fast travel feature and rideable mounts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order more or less constituted the game that series faithful had long dreamed of playing. The game’s intense combat encounters, fun exploration, and exciting story felt like a breath of fresh air to those burned by EA’s other Star Wars-branded experiences.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players desperate for better Post-Game DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are frustrated with a lack of content in the post-game, with many hoping the Battle Tower or Battle Facility to be added in potential future DLC. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have had a busy first few months of Gen 9. Between battling various Gym...
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
Pokemon Go players beg for long-distance trading to share excess Shiny hauls
Pokemon Go players with excess Shiny species from Community Day events aren’t sure what to do with their hauls, calling on Niantic to add long-distance trading to share their rare catches with those who missed out. Pokemon Go players are always on the hunt for rare Shiny encounters. Whether...
Leak reveals details of canceled single-player Apex Legends x Titanfall game
A reliable leaker has revealed more details about EA’s canceled single-player game, set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014. With two successful Titanfall games holding...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
Infected is returning to Modern Warfare 2 and fans are delighted
Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite party game mode Infected is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, and fans already know Hardcore and Ranked Play will return. Rumors also suggested Gunfight would come back, but Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL dashed those hopes, much to the dismay of multiplayer fans.
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
Pokemon Go players convinced Chinese Spy Balloon is part of Team Rocket Takeover event
Pokemon Go players have theorized that the Chinese Spy Balloon spotted flying over Montana is actually a part of the game’s Team Rocket Takeover event. On February 3, 2023, an unidentified balloon was seen flying high over the state of Montana. A video captured and shared by a civilian has since gone viral, as the balloon seemingly carried high-tech surveillance gear.
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
Twitch streamer Jinny has her phone snatched by speeding motorcyclist on IRL livestream
While doing an IRL stream and crossing the street, Twitch streamer Jinny had her phone snatched right out of her hands by a man riding a motorcycle. The stream continued as he sped away. IRL livestreaming has been a massive hit on Twitch, with people broadcasting their adventures to the...
Valorant devs reveal huge Stinger changes ahead of patch 6.02
The Valorant devs have revealed major Stinger changes following huge community backlash, and the decision has fans split. First undergoing changes in Patch 5.06, the Stinger has steadily climbed the Valorant rankings. Its absurdly high fire rate, as well as its affordability, makes the weapon a recipe for success when you’re low on credits.
Apex Legends Season 16 teasers point at carnival chaos on World’s Edge
Brand new teasers for Apex Legends Season 16 point at a carnival-themed event to celebrate its four-year anniversary, as well as confirming World’s Edge as the season’s featured environment. Apex Legends Season 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Respawn’s battle royale has ever had....
Warzone 2 players claim cheaters are “rampant” again ahead of Season 2 update
Warzone 2 players say that cheaters are running “rampant” ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 2 update, and things are “miserable” as a result. It’s been pretty well documented that Call of Duty has faced a difficult battle against cheaters over the last few years, as they’ve sprung up all over the place.
Best moveset for Noivern in Pokemon Go: Is Boomburst any good?
Noivern now has access to the new move Boomburst in Pokemon Go, so we’re taking a look at the best moveset it can learn for the Go Battle League. The Kalos region’s Flying/Dragon-type Noibat is the star of the February Community Day in Pokemon Go, which means many people will be evolving their very first Noivern and wondering whether it’s any good.
Warzone 2 players want feature from Apex Legends to fight back against hackers
Hackers in Warzone 2 discovered a way to crash entire lobbies, and players want a way to defend themselves. Frequent game crashes marred Warzone 2’s launch, and stability issues have been persistent. Infinity Ward committed to reducing crashes in Season 2, but hackers have only gone and made matters worse.
