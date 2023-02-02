Read full article on original website
Lillibet
4d ago
How about just explaining to these children that this isn’t normal, but when they’re adults they can make and pay for their own choices? Their wants are not at the top of the list, despite what they think.
kslnewsradio.com
Equality Utah supports bill clarifying rules for therapists when it comes to conversion therapy for minors
SALT LAKE CITY — Equality Utah is supporting a bill adjusting rules for therapists when it comes to conversion therapy for minors. The LGBTQ+ group has agreed to a compromise on the bill. The group says it is supportive of a bill substitute that continues to ban conversion therapy...
publicnewsservice.org
UT Ban on Gender-Affirming Health Care Draws Pushback
A group of physicians is voicing opposition to Utah's enactment of Senate Bill 16, banning gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics' Utah chapter said politics do not belong in the exam room or in the decision-making process between providers, patients and families. The group is concerned the new law could endanger the physical and mental health of some young Utahns.
Utah lawmaker, LGBTQ advocates reach compromise on conversion therapy bill
A draft of HB228 would have loosened Utah’s 2020 ban on conversion therapy for minors, but a Utah lawmaker and the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah reached a compromise to clarify the bill’s language and leave the ban in place.
them.us
In Utah, Trans Teenagers’ Mental Health Teeters as First Gender-Affirming Care Ban of 2023 Is Signed
This story was originally published by The 19th on February 2, 2023. If you or a loved one are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Marisa McPeck-Stringham, a mental health therapist in Layton,...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Lien: Stop Policing Utah Teachers
A bill introduced in the 2023 Utah Legislative Session will continue to censor curriculum. S.B. 55 will require that all teaching materials are posted online, reviewed by parents and voted on in a public meeting. This bill hurts Utah educators, placing them under a microscope that hinders constitutionally granted free...
kslnewsradio.com
Home schools and micro-schooling defined under new Utah bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Home schools and micro-schools in Utah could get an update under a new bill seeking to define them under Utah law. S.B. 166, run by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan), would also set up some of the schools’ zoning rules. This means where and how they can operate in a city or town.
upr.org
Bill for parental consent on social media passes Utah House committee
On Friday, the Utah House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill requiring parental consent for minors using social media accounts. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jordan Teuscher, says that this bill is possibly one of the most important that will be considered this session. The bill, originally drafted to ban kids under the age of 16 from having social media accounts, has since been changed to require parents giving consent for their children to use social media.
Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'
The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.
sunnewsdaily.com
How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students
Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
890kdxu.com
Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure
I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
kdnk.org
Mountain West lawmakers flooding legislatures with transgenders bans
Mountain West states are all over the map when it comes to transgender rights. Utah's Republican governor signed a bill Saturday banning gender-affirming surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. Lawmakers in Montana are debating a similar ban, and another bill in Wyoming aims to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Bill regulating minors' social media use passes Utah House committee
A bill requiring parental consent for minors to use social media accounts passed unanimously by the Utah House Judiciary Committee Friday.
Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two
e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah snowpack at a 10-year-high
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is in the middle of a 10-year high when it comes to snowfall. Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with National Weather Service Salt Lake said Utah’s snowpack is currently 167% of the median for the state. “We really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep...
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. The Vinyl Revival: Why...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City man talks about watching Chinese balloon being shot down over his head in South Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude Chinese balloon was shot down by a US F-22 Raptor fighter jet Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. A Park City resident saw it all happen in the sky over his head. The balloon entered Alaskan airspace Jan. 28 and flew south...
ABC 4
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
Comments / 17