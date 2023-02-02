ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 40

AP_000186.81411fdb69d445a3b2e21d157a004d2f.1445
4d ago

I just don’t understand why sharpton has never been to court on his millions of dollars he owns to IRS and I just saw where Lisa Presley owed IRS over a million! Why are these people getting by with this?

Reply(4)
17
George Lee Gary
4d ago

he should go to jail to finish out his payment. like he lives pay check to pay check. whatever

Reply(9)
12
colleen.fontenot
3d ago

Ah, the Chocolate City Advocate who ran before Katrina devastated New Orleans and defrauded many is whining about having to pay back? GOOD! He can learn how to go to a food Pantry like so many others do!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Brandy Ordered To Pay Ex-Housekeeper $32k In Legal Fees, Weeks After Coughing Up $45k To Settle Discrimination Lawsuit

Brandy was ordered to pay an additional $32k to her ex-housekeeper to cover her legal bills — weeks after coughing up $45k to settle the discrimination lawsuit her employee filed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in the ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s lawsuit to determine attorney fees. As we first reported, last year, 60-year-old Castaneda sued Brandy accusing her of firing her after working for 20 years at the singer’s home. She said the entertainer terminated her due to her age. In the lawsuit, Castaneda said she was responsible for...
CALABASAS, CA
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

IRS asks millions of Americans to wait before filing taxes

The Internal Revenue Service is asking millions of Americans to wait to file their tax returns. The agency says it's working to clear up questions about special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022. "There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings

A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Judge Slaps Down Kyle Rittenhouse’s Request to Dismiss Wrongful Death Suit

A Wisconsin federal judge has ruled that a wrongful death civil lawsuit brought by the family of Anthony Huber, a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, will proceed. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down a motion from Rittenhouse’s attorneys requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed. Rittenhouse was acquitted in 2021 of homicide charges brought against him after the then 17-year-old shot three men, killing two, during demonstrations protesting the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While the lawsuit was originally filed against Wisconsin law enforcement in 2021, Rittenhouse was added as a defendant in January of...
KENOSHA, WI
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme

An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
americanmilitarynews.com

10,000+ federal employees stole taxpayer money with bogus pandemic loans

Tens of thousands of federal government employees, including IRS workers, stole taxpayer money allocated for pandemic-era assistance programs, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The committee’s Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence (PACE) flagged the employees after building a database to compare Small Business Administration loan applications with lists of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy