FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Committee recommends name changes for Johnson and Burnley-Moran elementaries
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A committee reviewing the names of city schools plans to recommend that two more elementaries be given new names, with the proposed new names to be decided later this month. The schools’ Naming of Facilities Committee made the decision after reviewing public input for changing the names of Johnson and Burnley-Moran elementaries.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville
The Monday, February 6, Powerball drawing really brought out the winners in Virginia. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing, including a ticket that won $100,000 and five tickets that each won $50,000. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to...
Mayor Snook: No issue overwhelms any other in interim City Councilor selection
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Mayor Lloyd Snook tells Morning News the six candidates for interim City Councilor all bring strengths and weaknesses. He said in talks among the four Councilors making the choice, none have a “primary most important” issue… so there’s a lot to sort through.
No. 8 Virginia Hosts No. 22 NC State Tuesday Night on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) hosts No. 22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) in ACC action Tuesday (Feb. 7). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network. Coverage on WINA begins at 8:00p.m. For Openers. • No. 8 Virginia...
Virginia Women Fall 60-51 at Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-10, 3-10 ACC) suffered a 60-51 loss at Pittsburgh (8-15, 1-11 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Cavaliers trailed by seven at the half but tied the game on seven straight points...
