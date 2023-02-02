Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced best Gunfight maps already exist
Modern Warfare 2 fans have taken to designing their own maps for the Gunfight mode as demand for the feature grows. When Modern Warfare 2 released back in November 2022, it brought many fan-favorite modes back from the original game. Unfortunately, the developers didn’t include every feature in future installments.
dexerto.com
Infected is returning to Modern Warfare 2 and fans are delighted
Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite party game mode Infected is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, and fans already know Hardcore and Ranked Play will return. Rumors also suggested Gunfight would come back, but Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL dashed those hopes, much to the dismay of multiplayer fans.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect explains why Season Two won’t save ‘draining’ Warzone 2
YouTube streamer and mustache researcher Dr Disrespect has explained why he doubts the upcoming Season Two will save Warzone 2, as his criticism of the CoD battle royale continues. Season Two of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 promises to shake up much that has been established in the first...
dexerto.com
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players beg for long-distance trading to share excess Shiny hauls
Pokemon Go players with excess Shiny species from Community Day events aren’t sure what to do with their hauls, calling on Niantic to add long-distance trading to share their rare catches with those who missed out. Pokemon Go players are always on the hunt for rare Shiny encounters. Whether...
dexerto.com
Leak reveals details of canceled single-player Apex Legends x Titanfall game
A reliable leaker has revealed more details about EA’s canceled single-player game, set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014. With two successful Titanfall games holding...
dexerto.com
League players mock Aurelion Sol rework with ‘200 year’ meme as multiple bugs emerge
League of Legends’ newest rework of the Star Dragon Aurelion Sol has players being reminded of a certain ‘200-year-old’ meme. Aurelion Sol is the latest champion to receive a rework in League of Legends, with the dragon being met with a complete gameplay overhaul. The rework has moved Aurelion Sol into more of a fighter mage, with a new kit brought along to reflect it.
dexerto.com
Arenas axed from Apex Legends and replaced by TDM to start Season 16
Apex Legends is permanently removing Arenas from the game in Season 16, the once much-anticipated 3v3 mode that was released in Season 9. Replacing it is Team Deathmatch, and a new playlist called Mixtape. While Apex Legends at its core is a battle royale game, players love the basic gunplay...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
dexerto.com
AI Seinfeld creator predicts all TV shows could air endlessly
A new channel has popped up on Twitch that is a never-ending Seinfeld episode generated by AI, which could be the future of TV entertainment. Some shows end too early in their lifespan, leaving fans itching for more. Others go on for so long that it feels like viewers spend years with the characters, developing a genuine interest in where they will go.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends aim assist debate reignited as ImperialHal wins ALGS on controller
Apex Legends players have, once again, ignited calls for a nerf to aim assist after TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen claimed MVP honors at the 2023 ALGS Split 1 playoffs. The war between controller and mouse and keyboard players has been raging for quite some time, but it’s...
dexerto.com
You can watch The Last of Us Episode 5 even sooner this week
The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to stream this week thanks to an early release date – here’s how and when you can watch it. We’re nearly halfway through HBO’s video game adaptation, and it’s lived up to – if not exceeded – expectations from fans and newcomers alike.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
dexerto.com
When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule
Vinland Saga Season 2, the next chapter of the acclaimed manga adaptation, is streaming now – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes, their release schedule, and what time they’ll be available to stream. Vinland Saga is based on the shõnen manga...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends TDM: How does Team Deathmatch work in Apex?
Team Deathmatch is coming to Apex Legends and will introduce a completely different way to play. Here’s how the game mode works and what maps you can play TDM on. Season 16 is dropping a fantastic amount of new content for Apex Legends, including a new weapon, meta changes, and game modes. The biggest attraction is TDM, implementing a new style of fighting for the traditional Battle Royale.
