Dunn County, WI

New Dunn County program addresses drug usage that leads to crime

By By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 5 days ago

MENOMONIE — A new collaborative program in Dunn County called Project Hope aims to address drug problems that can lead to illegal activity.

“We want to give those in need an opportunity for a better way out, or a better way of doing it,” Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack said Thursday during a news conference at Menomonie City Hall.

“Project Hope has got so much going for it,” he said. “We want to move that program forward to the highest expectations we can give it. This is a program that really works. We have to get a handle on it.”

Project Hope is two-fold with a Quick Response Team and the Angels of the Red Cedar.

The intent is to involve law enforcement officers and human services representatives to identify individuals who suffer from substance use disorders and are at risk of committing crimes to work with the individuals to get treatment. The initiative also includes providing safe places for individuals to turn in drugs or paraphernalia without fear of arrest and to start down the road to recovery.

The Quick Response Team consists of a behavioral health officer (either a city police officer or county deputy sheriff), a paramedic from the Menomonie Fire Department, and a social worker from Dunn County Human Services. They identify individuals who have either suffered non-fatal overdoses or are addicted to methamphetamine or opioids or both.

The team attempts to get the individual treatment for their substance use disorder. If the individual accepts treatment, the team conducts a “warm handoff” by delivering the individual to a treatment provider. The team also can assist in getting the individual financial assistance for treatment.

“They are specially trained to work with these people,” Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said.

Those being helped will also have wraparound support services available to them including transportation, food, shelter, or other needs that could be barriers to recovering from substance use disorders, he said.

“We do this while trying to preserve their dignity and respect,” Atkinson said.

The Angels of the Red Cedar initiative provides safe locations in Dunn County for individuals with drug problems to turn in drugs or paraphernalia without fear of arrest and seek treatment.

Those who use the safe locations and ask for help will be assisted by members of the Quick Response Team. The safe locations are the Menomonie Fire Department and Menomonie Police Department.

“This is all about creating pathways to treatment. The goal is to improve the quality of life for those who have a substance abuse disorder and help them get back into society again,” Atkinson said.

“I am confident these programs will reduce crime and help to save lives,” he said.

Two of the Quick Response Team’s behavioral health officers are Rebecca Merryfield and Aaron Bergh.

“We’re out there to provide resources and support. What they share with us will be kept private,” Bergh said.

“We’re not out there to arrest these individuals,” Merryfield said. “This is a disease. We need to build trust so they can reach out to us.”

This position “reminds both of us why we got into law enforcement in the first place,” she said.

Atkinson echoed the thoughts of Merryfield and Bergh.

“We need to meet people where they are and provide them with the help they need,” he said. “I really believe this is the future for criminal justice.”

A form of Project Hope has been available for juveniles in Dunn County for about two years, Atkinson said, and has seen a reduction of 75 percent in children being referred to the juvenile justice system for criminal activity. Details on the youth Project Hope initiative are available at http://bit.ly/3kXhujD.

Eau Claire, WI
