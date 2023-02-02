Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
sportszion.com
Bills WR Stefon Diggs sparks outrage after crouching behind number of NFL cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl
The NFL community was waiting eagerly for the Pro Bowl last night at Allegiant Stadium to raise the hype for the Super Bowl next week. This season’s annual Pro Bowl featured a handful of familiar stars; even the replacements had to face stiff competition to achieve the honor. The fans got their fair share of entertainment, and the game didn’t disappoint either.
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
WATCH Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connect for Pro Bowl TD
The Pro Bowl Games have been a lot of fun to watch, especially when you compare them to the old format of a watered-down traditional football game. The Minnesota Vikings have six players playing in the games with four skill players on offense. Two of them connected on a touchdown pass with Kirk Cousins throwing one to Justin Jefferson.
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Sporting News
Why the NFL changed Pro Bowl to new flag football game format in 2023
The Pro Bowl returns to Las Vegas this weekend, but the events won't look much like they did last year. The weekend is now centered on a flag football game featuring some of the NFL's biggest stars, but the league has made sure there is something for everyone this year.
Denver Broncos Lose Coach
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch
The Super Bowl is one week away, and before the week-long festivities kickoff, some of the NFL's best players get together to participate in the league's All-Star game. The 2023 Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, and the game will look very different from what it has been in years past. The Pro Bowl will kick off today, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ABC. It will also stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ for mobile users.
Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, looks just like dad in the pocket at 2023 Pro Bowl
Peyton Manning's 11-year-old son, Marshall, takes after his Hall of Fame father as he was seen throwing dimes to Pro Bowlers in Las Vegas on Sunday.
'You better be pretty courageous,' says legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw amid NFL concussion concerns
Hall of Fame football player and television analyst Terry Bradshaw says the NFL may be a "tough sport" but that athletes accepted the dangers when taking part.
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical Condition
The National Football League world is reacting to another erratic comment today from former superstar and all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. Antonio Brown stated on his Instagram live stream that he blames his former teammate of the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison, for giving him CTE and that since the hit he has been "super aggressive".
FOX Sports
USFL hires veteran NFL coaches - featuring VP Daryl Johnston | No. 1 CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by USFL VP Daryl Johnston to discuss the new coaching hires before Season 2. The Michigan Panthers recently hired Mike Nolan to replace Jeff Fisher, who is stepping down for personal reasons. The New Orleans Breakers hired John Defilippo and the Pittsburgh Maulers hired Ray Horton. Daryl and RJ discuss what these new coaches bring to the table, and how they will help improve the league in its second season.
Expect Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to Keep the Vikings Franchise Tag in its Holster for 2023
Unless something totally unforeseen happens, the Vikings franchise tag will go unused in 2023. Some of that is due to the snug salary cap and some of that is due to who Minnesota may lose in free agency. If, for instance, Minnesota was staring down potentially losing Justin Jefferson, then...
From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, how does Minnesota pull in the biggest musical acts?
MINNEAPOLIS – You don't have to go far to hear most of the artists you saw Sunday night on the Grammy Awards.Whether it's Beyoncé, George Strait, or the Rolling Stones, the Twin Cities get the big shows. And they're greeted with big enthusiasm because Minnesotans love their melodies.Legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus is a store that legends themselves have frequented."Prince was a regular shopper, Joe Walsh, Sting, Shaggy," said store owner Keith Covart.Ringo Starr even repped the store at the 2009 Grammy's. While there's a shared love of records at this famous shop, there's another preferred way to consume...
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0