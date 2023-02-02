The Super Bowl is one week away, and before the week-long festivities kickoff, some of the NFL's best players get together to participate in the league's All-Star game. The 2023 Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, and the game will look very different from what it has been in years past. The Pro Bowl will kick off today, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ABC. It will also stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ for mobile users.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO