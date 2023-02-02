A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.

WELLS COUNTY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO