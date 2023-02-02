Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Clay County Teen Drug Charges 2/7
Peterson, IA (KICD) — Two teenagers have been charged with drug possession. A Clay County deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle at the corner of 2nd Street and Main in Peterson just after twelve Friday morning. The 18 year old driver – Autumn Donis of Peterson – turned over...
more1049.com
Swea City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has pled guilty to being part of a drug conspiracy in federal court. 34-year-old Joey Post of Swea City was convicted on Wednesday one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine with evidence presented in court showing he and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than a kilogram of the drug between February and May of last year.
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Dickinson County Man
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Sheldon over the weekend. 40-year-old Santos Beal of Terril was stopped on Sunday and reportedly found to be driving while barred which led to further investigation by the officer on scene. Online court...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
more1049.com
Storm Lake, Iowa Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A 31 year old Storm Lake man was taken into custody after an alleged assault over the weekend. The Storm Lake police department were dispatched to the 401 West 4th STreet around 11 Saturday evening after a 9-1-1 call. Occupants state 31 year old...
KCCI.com
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
more1049.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
more1049.com
Spencer City Council 2/7
Spencer, IA (KICD) — After a month of consideration, the Spencer city council has voted to enter into a one year contract with the business recruitment firm called “The Retail Coach.” The contract is for 20 thousand dollars with another 5 thousand dollars for expenses. Councilman Bill Orrison pointed out to the public that Spencer Municipal Utilities has agreed to pay half of each bill.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
nwestiowa.com
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
more1049.com
Estherville City Council 2/6
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville isn’t quite ready to allow their economic development director to ride off into the sunset. City Administrator Penny Clayton says they’ll keep Lyle Hevern on as a consultant to finish a potentially big project. The city council approved the...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
kicdam.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
more1049.com
South O’Brien Schools Taking Bond Issue to Voters For District Projects
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Voters in the South O’Brien School District will be going to the polls in about a month to decide whether or not to approve a bond issue to make some changes and upgrades possible in the schools. Superintendent Wade Riley tells KICD News the issue...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
