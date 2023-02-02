Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Is Hugh Jackman in Phoenix? Facebook photo suggests possibility
PHOENIX — Stay calm, people. Stay. Calm. During my morning Facebook scroll, I came across a very exciting photo. And it features everyone's favorite Adamantium-clawed mutant. Hugh Jackman took to Facebook Sunday to share some beautiful photos of his surroundings. But one photo immediately caught my eye. Along with...
AZFamily
Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
AZFamily
Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
Meet the pup helping keep the grass pristine at the WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX — How would you feel if you were named after a type of grass? If it was your job to protect that grass, you’d probably be quite proud. And Rye sure is!. This nearly 3-year-old gal has grown up on the beautiful grounds of TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.
Before Dustin Lynch became a country music star, he dreamed of becoming a pro golfer
PHOENIX — Did you know country music star Dustin Lynch had a scholarship to play golf in college?. His love for fairways and tee boxes is only matched by his appreciation of country music and this week he gets to experience both. With his affinity for golf, there’s really...
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
'The only way we can cope': Valley band Katastro honors Andy Chaves at 'Kamp Fest'
PHOENIX — Arizona-based rock band Katastro is preparing to take the stage for the first time since the death of lead singer Andrew "Andy" J. Chaves. A two-day festival honoring his life, dubbed "Kamp Fest," will bring fans from all over the country to the Valley this weekend. On...
Phoenix New Times
A New Gourmet Burger Restaurant is Open in Glendale. Here's What to Expect
Then Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Glendale in early January, is putting a unique spin on the classic all-American dish. As soon as customers enter the restaurant, the decor gives a hint that isn’t your average burger joint. The walls, which are lined with velvet curtains and red wallpaper, display famous works of art with an added twist, such as a rendition of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper where the figures hold burgers. Classic rock music fills the room as customers sit at rustic wooden tables with copper flatware.
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
KTAR.com
Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler
PHOENIX – Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest. The pre-Mardi Gras party is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dr. AJ Chandler Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. “Angry Crab Shack...
Traffic will be a nightmare during Super Bowl week. Here's what drivers need to know
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gridlock might be a strong word, but with up to a million people visiting the Valley for Super Bowl LVII and dozens of street closures planned, it's going to be a mess out there on Super Bowl weekend. The Big Game will be played in Glendale,...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities
At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
