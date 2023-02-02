ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

12 News

Is Hugh Jackman in Phoenix? Facebook photo suggests possibility

PHOENIX — Stay calm, people. Stay. Calm. During my morning Facebook scroll, I came across a very exciting photo. And it features everyone's favorite Adamantium-clawed mutant. Hugh Jackman took to Facebook Sunday to share some beautiful photos of his surroundings. But one photo immediately caught my eye. Along with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

A New Gourmet Burger Restaurant is Open in Glendale. Here's What to Expect

Then Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Glendale in early January, is putting a unique spin on the classic all-American dish. As soon as customers enter the restaurant, the decor gives a hint that isn’t your average burger joint. The walls, which are lined with velvet curtains and red wallpaper, display famous works of art with an added twist, such as a rendition of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper where the figures hold burgers. Classic rock music fills the room as customers sit at rustic wooden tables with copper flatware.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities

At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ

Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
PHOENIX, AZ
