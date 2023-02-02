Then Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Glendale in early January, is putting a unique spin on the classic all-American dish. As soon as customers enter the restaurant, the decor gives a hint that isn’t your average burger joint. The walls, which are lined with velvet curtains and red wallpaper, display famous works of art with an added twist, such as a rendition of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper where the figures hold burgers. Classic rock music fills the room as customers sit at rustic wooden tables with copper flatware.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO