ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

IRS says it’s ‘looking into’ California inflation relief taxes; Kevin Kiley pushes for answer

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elUGy_0kagepzU00

Rocklin Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley issued a letter to the Internal Revenue Service Thursday , requesting clarity on whether the California inflation relief payments are taxable at the federal level.

This comes after questions to his office from constituents seeking help and The Bee’s report on Wednesday, detailing attempts to reach the IRS and tips on what taxpayers should do from a California certified public accountant .

Several readers have reached out to The Bee, asking whether they should claim the Middle Class Tax Refund as income on their federal tax returns. They are not taxed at the state level.

“Many of the 16 million residents of California who received the refund are unable to file a 2022 tax return because they do not have clear guidance as to whether to include this payment,” Kiley wrote to IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell, attaching The Bee’s story.

Last week, The Bee reached out several times to the IRS for information, with no response. After sending a follow-up to an IRS representative Thursday, The Bee received the following message:

“We are looking into this and hope to have something for you in the next few business days,” Robyn Walker, IRS media relations, wrote in an email reply. “We will reach out when we do.”

Raphael Tulino, an IRS spokesman, emailed The Bee a statement Friday afternoon, noting that the IRS is working with state tax officials “as quickly as possible” to provide information for taxpayers.

“There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,” according to the statement.

For now, the agency is telling people to wait for guidance or “consult with a reputable tax professional.”

“For taxpayers and tax preparers with questions, the best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS,” it wrote. “We also do not recommend amending a previously filed 2022 return.”

Comments / 7

let's go Brandon
4d ago

any money that you receive is considered income and it is taxable. even your own tax return is taxable. yes we are over taxed

Reply
5
Laurie Summers
4d ago

Just got 1099 from California on our $700 relief check…guessing it is income on BOTH state and federal level???

Reply
2
Related
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

IRS to Consider Reviewing California Inflation Relief Taxes

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley issued a letter to Internal Revenue Service, requesting to clarify That California inflation relief payments if it’s taxable at the federal level. IRS To Clarify California Inflation Relief Taxes. Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley send an intent letter to the Internal Revenue Service Thursday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: IRS suggests Californians hold off on filing taxes over gas tax rebate question

SACRAMENTO -- After pressing the IRS for answers for more than a week, the agency says it is working on guidance on whether you owe federal taxes for your California Gas Tax Rebate also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund."The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers," said an IRS statement.  "There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva and Diane Papan Introduce Legislation to Close Gun Restriction Loophole

February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Assemblywoman Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) have introduced legislation that will close a legal loophole that allows criminal defendants who suffer from mental illness to possess guns. AB 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

57K+
Followers
689
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy