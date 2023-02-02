Lanes back open on I-64E after 3-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE (7:47 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): All lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are back open after a three-vehicle crash, according to WV511.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are closed Thursday evening after a three-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m.

They say the fast and middle lanes are closed.

There is no word on any injuries or how long the lanes will be closed.

