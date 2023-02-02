Read full article on original website
Blizzard teases “other ways to experience” the Overwatch universe ahead of new PvE release
Blizzard has teased new ways for players to experience the Overwatch Universe in the new future, teasing new efforts beyond just the game we know and love today. Overwatch 2’s devs have always paid particular attention to the game’s broader universe, with the game’s first-ever trailer an explanation of its lore. And before its release, Blizzard was already giving us the backstories for the likes of Soldier: 76 and Junkrat, helping to flesh out the world and its characters.
Arenas axed from Apex Legends and replaced by TDM to start Season 16
Apex Legends is permanently removing Arenas from the game in Season 16, the once much-anticipated 3v3 mode that was released in Season 9. Replacing it is Team Deathmatch, and a new playlist called Mixtape. While Apex Legends at its core is a battle royale game, players love the basic gunplay...
Overwatch 2 players left confused over Mercy nerf in Season 3
Overwatch 2 Season 3 may not have added a new Hero, but its array of buffs and nerfs have altered the gameplay, particularly some interesting nerfs to Mercy that have left the community “bewildered.”. The third season of Overwatch 2 has landed and it seems that Blizzard’s beloved Hero...
When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule
Vinland Saga Season 2, the next chapter of the acclaimed manga adaptation, is streaming now – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes, their release schedule, and what time they’ll be available to stream. Vinland Saga is based on the shõnen manga...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay reveals new planet, Battle Droids, & force abilities
Nine minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay has arrived and showcases new force mechanics, enemy types, and the reworked lightsaber system. Jedi Survivor’s first extended gameplay footage is here and it’s clear that the Fallen Order successor is building on everything fans loved about the first title.
Apex Legends classes: All new Legend classes in Season 16
Apex Legends Season 16, instead of a new Legend altogether, brings a new Legend class system and a whole host of perks. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes. The news that Apex Legends Season 16 won’t feature a new Legend is a departure from the norm for Respawn’s battle royale. Up to now, every new season has brought a brand new character for players to learn and master.
Overwatch 2 devs confirm One Punch Man event will include free Legendary skin
The Overwatch 2 dev team have provided further insight into the upcoming One Punch Man event, revealing that players will be able to unlock a legendary skin from the event for free. One of the newest content crossovers to arrive in Overwatch 2 is a collaboration with One Punch Man....
Overwatch 2 reveals One Punch Man collaboration with Doomfist Saitama skin
Overwatch 2 has announced its first-ever collaboration with One Punch Man will be coming later in Season 3. When Doomfist was first released back in the first Overwatch, the then-DPS hero came equipped with numerous One Punch Man references with voice lines and sprays, but now, things are official. Starting...
Who is the Physical 100 narrator?
Who is the Physical: 100 narrator? Netflix’s brutal reality series has just dropped new episodes – but who is the voice behind the quests?. In Squid Game, it was The Front Man. In Ninja Warrior, it started off with Takashi Matsuo. There’s always someone behind the pain, whether they’re a baddie or someone offering frantic, hilarious narration.
Apex Legends devs explain why they’re skipping a new Legend in Season 16
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that, for the first time in Apex Legends’ history, Season 16 will not bring a new Legend into the fray. Now, they’ve explained exactly why that is. Apex Legends players have grown accustomed to the addition of a new character with the inception of...
How to claim VCT LOCK//IN drops on Twitch and YouTube
VCT LOCK//IN is less than a week away and Riot Games is letting viewers get involved with new drops for you to claim. Fans can earn these drops by watching the official broadcasts, either on Twitch or YouTube. The Valorant Champions Tour LOCK//IN tournament will give fans the chance to...
Fortnite’s Slurp Juice healing item returning from vault after two seasons
Epic Games removed the Slurp Juice consumable in Fortnite Chapter 1, but it’ll soon return in a content update. Slurp choice entered the game during Chapter 1, offering a regeneration item capable of healing players up to 75 health. Users who employed the consumable at full health received a shield bonus.
Overwatch 2 players discover unreleased Junker Queen & Ramattra skins
Unreleased Legendary skins for Junker Queen and Ramattra were uncovered by Overwatch 2 players shortly after the new Season 3 update went live. In Overwatch 2 Season 3, there has been a new crop of skins that has brought a lot of hype for its the latest content drop. With a first-time collaboration skin with One Punch Man, dressing Hanzo up as cupid, and Kiriko even getting a new Mythic skin, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about.
New Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer highlights the newest subclass in 2 years
Bungie’s Strand trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall takes a closer look at a new subclass whose abilities focus on manipulating space and time. Over two years have passed since the last time Destiny 2 received a fresh set of powers. The last subclass Bungie released came in the form of Stasis, an ice elemental exclusive to the Beyond Light expansion.
Overwatch Mercy cosplay stuns with amazing 3D-printed wings
Cosplay prop store Designedby3d recently shared a photo of its mind-boggling efforts on an Overwatch Mercy build, which includes painted and 3D-printed wings. Overwatch remains a go-to property for inspiration in the cosplay community. And Mercy regularly receives her due thanks to talented fans around the world. One person, Carnivorous_sheep,...
The Last of Us teases Bloaters in explosive Episode 5 trailer
Bloaters make an appearance in the new trailer for The Last of Us Episode 5, setting up an explosive chapter in HBO’s video game adaptation. In our review of Episode 4, we said “the show is steadily mounting a plan to break our hearts in more ways than one. You will scream when the credits roll.”
Mega Gardevoir weaknesses & counters in Pokemon Go
Mega Gardevoir has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to defeat it. The Hoenn region’s Fairy/Psychic-type Gardevoir is one of the most adored Pokemon of all time, so the long-awaited addition of its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go has given fans plenty to get excited about.
Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2. For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.
