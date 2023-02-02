Blizzard has teased new ways for players to experience the Overwatch Universe in the new future, teasing new efforts beyond just the game we know and love today. Overwatch 2’s devs have always paid particular attention to the game’s broader universe, with the game’s first-ever trailer an explanation of its lore. And before its release, Blizzard was already giving us the backstories for the likes of Soldier: 76 and Junkrat, helping to flesh out the world and its characters.

18 HOURS AGO