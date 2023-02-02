ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

CVTC student undergoes open-heart surgery first day of class

By By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The start of Sommer Smith’s second year of college didn’t pan out quite as she had expected.

After losing her job as a radio station account executive, a Chippewa Valley Technical College news release stated, the Colfax High School graduate and mother of two was ready for a new start.

In 2021, Smith enrolled in CVTC’s Paralegal program. But, on the first day of her second year, her college career took an unexpected turn as the 34-year-old went under the knife for open-heart surgery, CVTC stated.

According to the college, Smith needed a mechanical graft in her aorta. It was determined her heart was not beating fast enough, so she had surgery nearly two months later so a pacemaker could be placed.

Smith was born with a congenital heart defect, CVTC stated. She had atrial fibrillation, but when she learned she needed open-heart surgery, it was a shock.

Other students might have taken some time off from school, the college stated, but not Smith.

“I was doing homework from the hospital bed,” Smith told the college. “Thank goodness it was all online. My instructors were amazing and super helpful.”

Despite the physical toll her body had undergone, Smith was able to complete the term with a B average — better than her previous semesters, CVTC stated.

One of Smith’s instructors, Clayton Long, co-director of CVTC’s Legal Studies/Paralegal programs, said she was a “stellar student.”

“During a very difficult personal time, Sommer continued to demonstrate responsibility and professionalism,” Long stated. “She maintained communication and completed all her coursework in a timely fashion, even if it meant working from the hospital.”

According to the college, Smith’s health is still not 100%, but she said she is doing well.

“I would like to give credit to the instructors for being understanding and helpful,” Smith said. “They were really great.”

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

