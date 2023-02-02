CVTC student undergoes open-heart surgery first day of class

EAU CLAIRE — The start of Sommer Smith’s second year of college didn’t pan out quite as she had expected.

After losing her job as a radio station account executive, a Chippewa Valley Technical College news release stated, the Colfax High School graduate and mother of two was ready for a new start.

In 2021, Smith enrolled in CVTC’s Paralegal program. But, on the first day of her second year, her college career took an unexpected turn as the 34-year-old went under the knife for open-heart surgery, CVTC stated.

According to the college, Smith needed a mechanical graft in her aorta. It was determined her heart was not beating fast enough, so she had surgery nearly two months later so a pacemaker could be placed.

Smith was born with a congenital heart defect, CVTC stated. She had atrial fibrillation, but when she learned she needed open-heart surgery, it was a shock.

Other students might have taken some time off from school, the college stated, but not Smith.

“I was doing homework from the hospital bed,” Smith told the college. “Thank goodness it was all online. My instructors were amazing and super helpful.”

Despite the physical toll her body had undergone, Smith was able to complete the term with a B average — better than her previous semesters, CVTC stated.

One of Smith’s instructors, Clayton Long, co-director of CVTC’s Legal Studies/Paralegal programs, said she was a “stellar student.”

“During a very difficult personal time, Sommer continued to demonstrate responsibility and professionalism,” Long stated. “She maintained communication and completed all her coursework in a timely fashion, even if it meant working from the hospital.”

According to the college, Smith’s health is still not 100%, but she said she is doing well.

“I would like to give credit to the instructors for being understanding and helpful,” Smith said. “They were really great.”