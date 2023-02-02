The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills received a Hero of Youth Award from the national Boys & Girls Club of America for their advocacy on behalf of Moore County’s youth. “Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures,” said Steve Kastner, Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills CEO. “Advocacy is one of our biggest opportunities to further impact the lives of the youth we serve each day and is one of our key strategic organizational priorities. Advocacy and collaboration with other partner organizations and elected officials are more important now than ever before as resources are limited and our advocacy efforts truly make a difference in our ability to serve the youth in Moore County.”

