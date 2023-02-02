Read full article on original website
Obituary for Flossie McDonald Schwechten
Flossie McDonald Schwechten, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Springs Cemetery. Flossie was born in Moore County on April 14, 1952 to the...
Obituary for Gladys Catherine Floyd Johnson of Southern Pines
Gladys Catherine Floyd Johnson, 91, of Southern Pines, passed away on February 2, 2023 at her home. Born on December 9, 1931 in Columbus County, NC to the late Grover and Snowie Floyd. Gladys was an avid learner and graduated from Lumberton Hospital Nursing Program with a degree in nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse before raising her three children. Her love of learning also helped her get licensed as a Real Estate broker. She enjoyed drawing, painting, antiquing, reading and baking for her family. Her biggest joy was time spent with family.
Obituary for Barbara Tucker Kiser of Aberdeen
Barbara Tucker Kiser, 78, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Barbara was born in Moore County, on September 14, 1944 to the late Thomas and Julia Deberry Tucker. She is survived by her children, Ray Kiser (Erin) of Jacksonville, FL,...
Local Eagle Scout honored
On Jan. 6, the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Eagle Scout Committee Chairman Steve Lawrence and SAR Chapter President Bruce Fensley attended an Eagle Scout Honor Court at Boy Scout Troop 852 in Carthage to present Jameson Rembert with the SAR Eagle Scout medal and award certificate. Jameson...
West End Yoga creates convenience in Seven Lakes
Jeremy Wellman takes yoga seriously. An Ohio native, Wellman didn’t let the absence of a studio derail his workouts when he was overseas for work. If anything, the lack of alternatives only strengthened his devotion to – and interest in – the discipline. “I practiced by myself...
Student-Athlete Spotlight: David Park
David Park, student-athlete spotlight for January, dreams of playing minor league baseball or possibly the pros. David is an eighth-grade student at New Century Middle School in Carthage. He was nominated by his basketball coach Aaron Hackett. David not only plays center and power forward for the basketball team but...
Boys & Girls Club receives Hero of Youth Award
The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills received a Hero of Youth Award from the national Boys & Girls Club of America for their advocacy on behalf of Moore County’s youth. “Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures,” said Steve Kastner, Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills CEO. “Advocacy is one of our biggest opportunities to further impact the lives of the youth we serve each day and is one of our key strategic organizational priorities. Advocacy and collaboration with other partner organizations and elected officials are more important now than ever before as resources are limited and our advocacy efforts truly make a difference in our ability to serve the youth in Moore County.”
Pinehurst to conduct burn at park
The Village of Pinehurst will conduct a prescribed burn this Wednesday or Thursday in the West Pinehurst Community Park. Burns are done when weather conditions are optimal to minimize the effects of smoke and achieve the desired burn results. As a result, a specific day for the burn cannot be determined at this time. The exact date and time of the prescribed burn will be announced on the Village’s website(www.vopnc.org) and social media pages (@vopnc).
O’Neal girls varsity swimming wins championship
The O’Neal varsity boys and girls swim teams made quite the splash at last Monday’s Tri-TAC conference meet. The Falcons saw PRs and first-place finishes throughout the meet from relays to individual events. The girls showed dominance, winning the conference championship by over 100 points. The boys fought hard, coming in as conference runners-up.
