Clay County Teen Drug Charges 2/7
Peterson, IA (KICD) — Two teenagers have been charged with drug possession. A Clay County deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle at the corner of 2nd Street and Main in Peterson just after twelve Friday morning. The 18 year old driver – Autumn Donis of Peterson – turned over...
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
Boyden man arrested for OWI near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 26-year-old rural Boyden man was arrested about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, northwest of Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brett Alan Koerselman stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the 3900 mile of McKinley Avenue after it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 18 and Second Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Linn Grove man jailed for OWI by Hartley
HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Linn Grove man was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near Hartley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Caden Gregory Webber stemmed from 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup found in the ditch on...
Swea City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has pled guilty to being part of a drug conspiracy in federal court. 34-year-old Joey Post of Swea City was convicted on Wednesday one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine with evidence presented in court showing he and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than a kilogram of the drug between February and May of last year.
Sibley woman cited for having THC cookie
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Michelle Elaine Klaahsen stemmed from a report of a woman who was not feeling well at her residence at 802 Second St., according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Remsen man jailed for OWI in Alton crash
ALTON—A 30-year-old Remsen man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Derek Daniel Gengler stemmed from him losing control of a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and going into the...
Sheldon Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Dickinson County Man
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Sheldon over the weekend. 40-year-old Santos Beal of Terril was stopped on Sunday and reportedly found to be driving while barred which led to further investigation by the officer on scene. Online court...
Police arrest 2 Iowa men following shot fired call; no injuries reported
Police arrested two Milford men following a call of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
Emmet Co. Sheriff Presents Shotgun to Winner of Reighard Memorial Scholarship Raffle
(Estherville)--Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens recently presented Rick Brichta with a Tri-star Cobra III 12-gauge shotgun at Ace Hardware. This shotgun was donated by the sheriff’s office staff and raffled off as part of the Steve Reighard Memorial Scholarship Fund Raiser conducted by the Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation last fall.
Man rescued after Jeep falls through ice
OKOBOJI, IA (KELO) — Quick action by some good Samaritans saved an elderly man and his dog from the icy water in northwest Iowa Saturday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office says five men pulled the 83-year-old man and his dog from their Jeep that went through the ice under Highway 71 near Okoboji. They’re thanking the Okoboji store for allowing the men to dry off inside.
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
