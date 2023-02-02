Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 6: No. 15 Frontier defeats No. 9 Palmer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 15 Frontier narrowly defeated No. 9 Palmer on Monday night, 49-48. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jack Dyjach’s overtime goal pushes Amherst past Taconic, 3-2
AMHERST — On an Amherst break in the final minutes of overtime against Taconic, Skyler Ferro connected with Jack Dyjach, who launched the puck into the back of the net for a winning goal.
Southwick wrestling shines in final regular season match
SOUTHWICK - Southwick wrestling senior captain Isiah Wood and his teammates celebrated “Senior Night” in doubly exciting fashion Monday, defeating both Hampshire and Northampton. The Rams overwhelmed Hampshire, 51-12, and topped Northampton, 47-36, to finish the regular season 10-7-4. “It was a great night,” Southwick second-year head wrestling coach Brian Tierney said.
Westfield boys hockey shuts out Dartmouth, 2-0
WESTFIELD – The Westfield boys ice hockey team received a much-needed boost with a home shutout Saturday at Amelia Park. The Bombers scored two third period goals and bottled up Darmouth’s offense for 45 minutes to hold on to a 2-0 victory. The first two periods lacked any...
Bianca Ortiz-Cordero drops 31 points, leads No. 13 Holyoke girls basketball past No. 4 Longmeadow, 60-47
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LONGMEADOW ― No. 13 Holyoke stopped it’s losing skid at three on Monday night, defeating No. 4 Longmeadow, 60-47. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Springfield International Charter football to join Tri-County league for 2023 season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Springfield International Charter football team will play its first varsity season in the Tri-County league next fall, according to a post on the team’s Instagram.
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield, Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Chicopee School Committee selects Connecticut administrator as next superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee selected Connecticut administrator Marcus L. Ware over its interim superintendent Alvin W. Morton as its next school superintendent on Monday night after two members changed their votes to break a deadlock. The School Committee met for the second time Monday to deliberate over which...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Current Net Worth is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
Mount Holyoke College names Danielle Ren Holley as 20th president
Mount Holyoke College has named Danielle Ren Holley, the dean of Howard University Law School, as its 20th president, making Holley the first-ever permanent Black female president in Mount Holyoke’s 186-year history. Holley will step into her new position on July 1, 2023. She follows Interim President Dr. Beverly...
Winter weather advisory in place as evening commute could be slippery
Much of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory and slippery roads are possible for the Tuesday evening commute. Cities under the advisory include Charlemont, Barre, Gloucester, Springfield, Worcester and Cambridge. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation, including less than an inch of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service....
tourcounsel.com
Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts
The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
Student Prince plans hunter’s dinners during Game Month celebration: Get python, boar belly, more
The Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant in Springfield will host two hunter’s dinners as part of Game Month in February. Taking place Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, the five-course dinners will feature plates of python, wild boar belly and bison oxtail. Other courses include rabbit leg confit and bison ribeye.
Riverside Park and Speedway: Vintage photos from Western Massachusetts
Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, was a gathering spot for fun as far back as the late 19th century when it was known as Riverside Grove (and Gallup’s Grove before that). Henry J. Perkins transformed the picnic grove into an amusement park more than 100 years ago with the...
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge supports athletes of all ages, backgrounds
At 5 p.m., Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge is quiet and empty except for owner David Di Gregorio. As the clock ticks toward 5:30, however, people begin to arrive, and soon the gym is filled with people of all ages. Di Gregorio has operated Uptown Boxing since opening it in...
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
