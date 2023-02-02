ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

‘Talking about unity;’ Dayton mayor discusses controversy over Pan-African flag at City Hall

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL8tL_0kagdjyZ00

An attempt to celebrate Black History Month with a Pan-African flag flying outside City Hall in Dayton is creating controversy.

Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said he did not expect any controversy to be created after flying the flag.

“The issue is how do we unify people, how do we put everyone in a position where they feel like they have value,” Mims said.

>> Springfield raises hourly pay as part of police recruitment, retention efforts

Mims told News Center 7 this is the second year the city has flown a flag for Black History Month. He said he has received some calls, News Center 7 did as well, including one man who claimed the flag was unconstitutionally in a place above the American flag.

“Clearly, it’s not,” Mims said. “You can see where it is now. Haven’t since yesterday at noon,”

The mayor said the flag is a liberation flag, developed in 1920. It’s also known as the Pan-African flag, but some people have called City Hall for clarification on the flag’s meaning.

Dayton police Sgt. Kyle Thomas, who also is president of the Dayton Police Union, said city employees and members of the community have reached out with some concern.

While the Pan-African flag has three clean stripes, different groups have used the same color scheme with symbols added to represent other things. Sometimes groups simply adopt the traditional liberation flag as a symbol of their group.

>> Bill targeting catalytic converter thefts marks first bill backed by Vance

Thomas said police officers know very well that optics matter and good intentions can miss the mark or be hijacked for someone else’s agenda.

“There’s already been some demonstrations in front of City Hall, some photo opportunities with some of the groups celebrating their flag, taking ownership,” Thomas said.

The mayor said this month and the message for flying the flag is simple.

“They are talking about unity. They’re not talking about separation of anything,” he said.

Mims doesn’t want the flag or this month to be anything that pulls people apart. He said Dayton needs everyone pulling together to continue moving the city forward.

Comments / 30

Helen Wingeier
4d ago

Why ? The only flag should be the American flag ! This is ridiculous ! You might as well take down the American flag if you're going to fly it and start putting every other races up to bc this shouldn't be allowed if you are not willing to fly one for everyone's race !

Reply
7
CBC
4d ago

If you have a problem with other races and nationalities having their flag anywhere in America (all nations, undivided. With liberty and justice for all) move to your original home country. The Indians probably hate seeing the stars and stripes flying all over their land... But who is ready for that real conversation

Reply(7)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Golden Navigators to hold connection events for senior citizens

"If you are a senior, or if you're a caregiver, or if you are a younger senior who wants to negotiate the last years of their life and not have to have other people make decisions for them but launch off a plan, that they can, from the outset know that this is going to happen when this happens."
TIPP CITY, OH
wyso.org

Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses

Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy