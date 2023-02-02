Former Directioners (hi, me) and seasoned music fans alike (also me) can agree that Harry Styles had a pretty exciting 2022.…I mean, did you see the press tour ~content~ from Don’t Worry Darling?! The singer also announced his “life” brand Pleasing’s first-ever collaboration with Brazilian-born fashion designer Marco Ribeiro for a colorful collection of makeup products last September. “To me, the way Marco uses color is so inspiring.…Everything he makes radiates fun, joy, and playfulness. When we started discussing collaborators for Pleasing, Marco was the first person I wanted to ask,” he told Vogue about the project.

1 DAY AGO