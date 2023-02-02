Read full article on original website
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Harry Styles’s Grammys Performance of “As It Was” Will Have Me Spiraling for All of Eternity
Former Directioners (hi, me) and seasoned music fans alike (also me) can agree that Harry Styles had a pretty exciting 2022.…I mean, did you see the press tour ~content~ from Don’t Worry Darling?! The singer also announced his “life” brand Pleasing’s first-ever collaboration with Brazilian-born fashion designer Marco Ribeiro for a colorful collection of makeup products last September. “To me, the way Marco uses color is so inspiring.…Everything he makes radiates fun, joy, and playfulness. When we started discussing collaborators for Pleasing, Marco was the first person I wanted to ask,” he told Vogue about the project.
Megan Fox Goes to Grammys Party With a Broken Wrist and Still Looks Glam
On Saturday, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala in style, accessorizing with a hot pink wrist brace.The actress hasn't given away much info on her accident, but she did post her look with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram with the caption, “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party.”
Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys
This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
Megan Fox Changed Into a White Corset Minidress With MGK for a Grammys 2023 After-Party
Megan Fox brought more than one look to her Grammys night. After wearing a long embellished white corset gown on the red carpet, Fox switched into a shorter white corset minidress for an after-party. She wore matching opera gloves. Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also changed, from an all-silver ensemble to a black open blazer and pants.
People Are Trying to Claim Adele Walked Out of the Grammys When Harry Styles Won AOTY
The 2023 Grammys were truly a lot between Ben Affleck looking like he was at a mandated work party and Harry Styles' stage reportedly breaking at the very beginning of his "As It Was" performance, but one thing floating around Twitter that did *not* actually happen? Alleged footage of Adele walking out of the show when Harry won Album of the Year.
Who Is Shawn Mendes’ Rumored New Girlfriend, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda?
Since his split with Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes has been living it up in his single era. The Toronto native not only starred as the titular character in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, but also hit up New York Fashion Week and began embarking on his Wonder World Tour until he canceled it to prioritize his mental health.
Selena Gomez's Longtime BFF Raquelle Stevens Addresses the Documentary Drama
If you've seen Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind and Me (or at least were on TikTok when it came out and saw everyone was talking about it), then you’ve probably heard about the drama surrounding her BFF Raquelle Stevens. ICYMI, after watching Sel's documentary when it came out in...
