Louisiana State

Landi Cregar
4d ago

Surgery should always be the last option. If there are medications that work you always want to try a less invasive treatment first, then move on to something else. Some people can't afford to be off work for 2 weeks to heal from surgery. Diet and exercise should be tried medically as well. I also think that insurance companies need to step up!

102.5 The Bone

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
BioMed Central

The most effective medication for weight loss and blood glucose stabilization: Tirzepatide

Tirzepatide is a new medication offering near-healthy control of blood glucose concentrations and substantial weight loss for patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity. Incretin-based medications make use of the glucose- and weight-lowering properties of the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and have revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They are equally (and sometimes more) effective compared to insulin treatment as concerns plasma glucose concentrations and related laboratory measurements (e.., glycated haemoglobin; HbA1c), but without a risk for blood sugar concentrations to fall too low), and with the additional benefit of weight loss. Now, a novel drug, has been developed to stimulate not only receptors for GLP-1, but also for GIP, the second well characterized incretin hormone.
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
People

Texas Mom Shares Experience Using Ozempic for 1 Year: 'It's More Complicated Than People Realize'

Natasha Robinson opens up to PEOPLE about taking Ozempic due to her insulin resistance and high glucose levels Natasha Robinson has long struggled with high glucose, insulin and A1C levels, which made her gain weight and become extremely fatigued. For several years, the 37-year-old from Dallas was taking diabetes drug metformin but saw no progress. So as someone who works in higher education and has in-laws who are pharmacists, Robinson took matters into her own hands and did research for better alternatives. She ultimately came across Ozempic and suggested it to her...
DALLAS, TX
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Health

Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
shefinds

The One Drink Experts Say You Could Be Having At Bedtime To Speed Up Long-Term Fat Loss

The evening time can be a breeding ground for bad habits such as binge eating and drinking. And, sleep is crucial for the betterment of all parts of your body. So if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s super important to have the right meals (that incorporate superfoods!) before bed and catch enough z’s. But there’s one dietitian-approved hot drink for your bedtime routine which will help you to lose weight effectively and keep it off: green tea. If consumed while winding down and preparing for bedtime, this drink can benefit your body in many ways.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
NBC News

NBC News

