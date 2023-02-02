Books about Alzheimer's donated to Clarksville elementary school

Thousands of people are living with Alzheimer's in Tennessee. The disease is difficult to explain to kids, but new books may be able to help.

On Thursday, a huge donation of 800 books about memory loss and disabilities was made to students in Clarksville.

Dennis Dulniak with Nana's Books Foundation gifted the books to St. Bethlehem Elementary School. The foundation honors his late wife Nancy Dulniak, who passed away after a seven-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's. She was a tenured librarian at Austin Peay State University.

"She always loved providing reference tools to people who came in the library, and it was really important that this foundation carries her legacy forward," said Dennis Dulniak.

Dennis Dulniak donated multiple copies of 12 age-appropriate books to the school library at St. Bethlehem Elementary. Dulniak read "How To Babysit A Grandma" by Jean Reagan to a kindergarten class.

"As I try to relate the heaviness of it, I want the kindness and compassion to come forward because that's how we help people," Dulniak said.

This year, the Foundation has selected five Title I schools to donate books to. They are St. Bethlehem Elementary in Clarksville, Pond Gap Elementary in Knoxville, Henry Houston Elementary in Philadelphia, Orange County Public School Academy Center for Excellence in Orlando and Pinecrest Elementary, in Greenwood, S.C.

