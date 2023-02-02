ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Woman's body found by Franklin County road

By Craig Anderson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
A body was found by a road in Franklin County Thursday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was notified of a body on the ground near Lightfoot Lane just before 10 a.m., and responding deputies found an unresponsive 53-year-old woman. She was identified Friday as Portia Renee Duncan.

The woman was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The unidentified woman "will be sent for an autopsy," says the sheriff's office.

If you have any information about this case, please call Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or contact the Franklin County Consolidated Communication Center at 931-967-2331.

