ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance

By Alex Bozarjian, David Kalman, WXYZ Web Team
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mFPo_0kagc6a800

The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found.

The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said.

Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.

According to Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother, the car her son was traveling in was moved three times over the course of a week. Ultimately, it was found on Jan. 23 at the Queen's Court Apartment Complex in Warren.

It was unclear if the men made it to the planned location.

“The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us,” Michael McGinnis, commander of Major Crimes with the Detroit Police Department, previously told 7 Action News .

Several law enforcement agencies were investigating Thursday afternoon near W. McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park. They focused primary on the Northcourse Apartments and the Palmer Park Estates.

"Can I get two squad cars to help with traffic direction one at Log Cabin and McNichols and the other at Hill and Log Cabin," a Detroit police officer could be heard saying over dispatch.

Detroit police were one of three agencies called to the scene. Officers were dispatched to help secure the area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Michigan State Police confirmed via Twitter that members of the Homicide Task Force were at an abandoned apartment building. They reportedly found multiple bodies.

Highland Park city officials told 7 Action News they are believed to be those of the three missing men who vanished on Jan. 21.

Warren Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody last week in connection with a car missing from a Warren location. The teen was interviewed and released.

Neighbors across the street from the crime scene say they heard shots around the timeframe the men went missing.

In their latest Twitter update, MSP said, "Please remember all victims have families and we don't have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn't get it right. Once information is confirmed we will update here."

We called Kemp around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and at that time, she said detectives did not confirm her son's body was found.

It’s been nearly two weeks and it's not clear if the search for these missing men is truly over. Detectives are continuing to investigate their disappearance and the bodies found.

Related: 'Very alarming': Search on for 3 missing men after canceled Detroit performance

Comments / 18

Nicky
4d ago

This breaks my heart I was hoping these babies would have been home safe this violence has to stop

Reply
7
Deborah Randolph
4d ago

My Condolences to the families. It's sad that violence continue to rise among our young adults. It's time to reform the Criminal Justice System, from booking to prison. These young men making a career for themselves, and get it taken away. Praying that Police Officers investigate thoroughly and arrest all involved. Lord wrap your arms around the families. It's painful. I don't know the rappers, but l cried. l lost my brother 7 months ago. l still hurt

Reply(1)
2
Lakerwall
4d ago

What kind of car were they driving? Car jacking? If so, why not just take the car and NOT kill anyone?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Court TV

Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

7-year-old killed in house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 7-year boy was killed in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Lindsey, near Southfield Freeway and Puritan. According to fire officials, they responded to a call for a house on fire. When firefighters got...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy