Pet Parents Say This Dog Toy Is Nearly Indestructible, Even When Put Up Against the Most Powerful Chewers

By Olivia Harvey
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For some dogs, “playing” means chewing, ripping apart, and utterly destroying their toys until they can no longer play with them. And these dogs can seemingly ruin any toy that crossed their path. At least they’re having fun, right? But if you’re tired of buying toy after toy only to see it get trashed, then you need to take a look at the Feeko dog toy that is specially designed for the most aggressive chewers.

The Feeko 15-inch dog toy is made for those pups who refuse to treat their toys with love and kindness. It’s made with durable and natural rubber and covered in grooves and nubs that feel great on your dog’s gums when he’s gnawing on it. Either side has a handle, so you can play tug-of-war with your dog without losing your grip.

And Feeko notes that this toy has passed many aggressive chewer tests and has stood up against Bulldogs, Huskies, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, and as one pet parent attested to, even Cane Corsos.

Image: Feeko
“Our Mastiff is over 150 pounds and he can destroy a tire in 10 minutes but not this toy!” one of the over 8,500 five-star reviewers wrote . “We have had it for over a month now and it’s still 100 percent intact. He plays with it and chews on it daily so it gets lots of use and it has held up to all the abuse. Worth every penny!”

Another pet parent added , “My dog has managed to destroy every single toy or ball I have given him. They don’t even last an afternoon. But this thing has lasted months and still looks the same. He goes to town on this thing. Loves it. It’s insane how good this is.”

Stop buying toys that will just end up in the trash. Pick up the Feeko Dog Toy for Aggressive Chewers and watch your dog react to having met his match!

SheKnows

SheKnows

