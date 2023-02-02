ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

These Amazon Chef Knives Have Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews & You Can Grab Them Right Now For Just $36

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZrh6_0kagc4og00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t have the right kitchen tools in your arsenal, your cooking could suffer. But investing in quality cookware and accessories can often be incredibly expensive. However, according to over 50,000 people, this $36 knife set on Amazon is top-notch quality and some even say that these knives are the best ones they’ve ever owned.

The Home Hero 17-Piece Knife Set comes with every blade you need to get any job done in the kitchen — 13 professional chef’s knives including six steak knives, a bread knife, a paring knife, a carving knife, a cheese knife, and even a pizza knife, as well as a pair of kitchen shears, a peeler, and a knife sharpener to keep your blades as sharp as possible. The blades are made of stainless steel and coated in black enamel to keep them nonstick, and each blade is attached to a comfortable ergonomic handle for easy slicing.

This set normally goes for $70 (which is a great deal for a set of this size). But right now you can pick up all 17 knives for just $36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5xaP_0kagc4og00
Image: Home Hero
Home Hero 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $36 Buy now

“These are sharp shape knives so be very careful!” one five-star reviewer wrote . “They are high quality [and] cut things very easily and things don’t stick to them while cutting. The knife holder is small so it doesn’t take up too much space and is nice to look at. The handles are very comfortable to hold and good for a beginner chef as well.”

Another reviewer wrote , “Best kitchen knife set I have ever owned. Plenty sharp when I received them and over a month later they still are.”

Sharpen your cooking skills and pick up this set of 17 knives from Home Hero while they are on sale for less than your usual takeout order.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnxOZ_0kagc4og00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now

It comes in 10 colors New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful of pieces become instantly popular with shoppers like this plaid shacket that's currently on sale. Right now, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, which is equal parts shirt and jacket, is the best-selling new casual jacket on Amazon. If the hybrid design looks familiar, you may have seen a similar version from the brand. The main difference? This new shacket is longer — consider it the big sister of the two.  Currently 24 percent...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
SheKnows

SheKnows

98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy