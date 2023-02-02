These Amazon Chef Knives Have Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews & You Can Grab Them Right Now For Just $36

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t have the right kitchen tools in your arsenal, your cooking could suffer. But investing in quality cookware and accessories can often be incredibly expensive. However, according to over 50,000 people, this $36 knife set on Amazon is top-notch quality and some even say that these knives are the best ones they’ve ever owned.

The Home Hero 17-Piece Knife Set comes with every blade you need to get any job done in the kitchen — 13 professional chef’s knives including six steak knives, a bread knife, a paring knife, a carving knife, a cheese knife, and even a pizza knife, as well as a pair of kitchen shears, a peeler, and a knife sharpener to keep your blades as sharp as possible. The blades are made of stainless steel and coated in black enamel to keep them nonstick, and each blade is attached to a comfortable ergonomic handle for easy slicing.

This set normally goes for $70 (which is a great deal for a set of this size). But right now you can pick up all 17 knives for just $36.

Image: Home Hero

Home Hero 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $36 Buy now

“These are sharp shape knives so be very careful!” one five-star reviewer wrote . “They are high quality [and] cut things very easily and things don’t stick to them while cutting. The knife holder is small so it doesn’t take up too much space and is nice to look at. The handles are very comfortable to hold and good for a beginner chef as well.”

Another reviewer wrote , “Best kitchen knife set I have ever owned. Plenty sharp when I received them and over a month later they still are.”

Sharpen your cooking skills and pick up this set of 17 knives from Home Hero while they are on sale for less than your usual takeout order.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: