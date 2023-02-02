ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture

By Olivia Harvey
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svz2D_0kagc3vx00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

New year, new you, new furniture ? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price.

Tons of furniture finds are included in the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale from kitchen pieces, mattresses, and kids’ bedroom furniture to lighting, bathroom accessories, and outdoor patio pieces. So now is definitely the time to pull the trigger on that table, chair, or couch you’ve been eyeing since last year.

The bestselling Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa from Mistana is currently on sale for 58 percent off. It’s available in five colors and the back folds down to convert the piece into a comfortable sleeping area for one or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06T0Nh_0kagc3vx00
Image: Mistana

Mistana Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Price: $320

Buy Now

Give your home office a makeover with the Avera Desk from Steelside. This piece has a 4.3-star rating on Wayfair and was originally priced at over $340. But during the Big Furniture Sale, you can grab it on closeout for just over $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuSoG_0kagc3vx00
Image: Steelside

Steelside Avera Desk

Price: $102

Buy Now

Hoping to entertain friends and family more this year? Seat them around your brand new Thomas 70.5-inch Solid Oak Dining Table from AllModern. It’s marked down 50 percent during the Big Furniture Sale and can sit up to eight people. Plus, the solid oak quality makes this piece an instant heirloom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sv3M2_0kagc3vx00
Image: AllModern

AllModern Thomas Solid Oak Pedestal Dining Table

Price: $520

Buy Now

Shop the entire Wayfair Big Furniture Sale here to score some incredible new furniture finds for cheap. Your home will never look better and your wallet will stay happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTD8f_0kagc3vx00
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

