ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
WWMT

Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg not seeking open seat in Senate

LANSING, Mich. — With Sen. Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, an open seat remains inside the Senate. For Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, that opportunity is not something he's looking to pursue. Senator Stabenow's retirement: Stabenow retirement sends earthquake through Michigan, shaking loose slew of candidates. When asked about...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy