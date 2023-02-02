Grammy-nominated artists Wendy & DB prepare for awards ceremony in LA

It's an exciting time for the popular duo Wendy & DB. They're nominated for a Grammy for their album bringing Chicago Blues to kids.

The artists are gearing up for the awards, and tell ABC7's Hosea Sanders about their mission of music.

Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs, also known as DB, are heading to Los Angeles and are ready to bring that Grammy home to Chicago.

"So how did you feel when you heard you were nominated?"

"We were doing a show at a library. We just getting near the end of the show and then finally, we just started getting this on the phone -- congratulations, congratulations -- congratulations for what? And we looked up, because we got nominated. It was exciting, we both were jumping up and down -- we cried."

Morgan grew up in Hyde Park and Boggs is from Lawndale. Both are music educators, and songs for kids hit all the right notes!

"Into The Little Blue House" is their nominated album.

"We went out and hired all musicians who are real Chicago Blues musicians who play this music in the clubs, in the halls, every night. African American children, this is so much a part of their heritage. When you look at music, when you look at gospel, you look at the blues, jazz, R & B -- all of that, it's part of that heritage."

Morgan made sure the contributions of female blues artists were honored on the album.

"Nature informs me, I saw an owl face and I just started singing the song, "who who are the women of the blues." That came from an owl."

The most important message on this album is love, just love.

"You got the tux, you got the gown ready to step out?"

"We're ready to step out, we're going to look good!"

"We'll send you pictures from the red carpet!"