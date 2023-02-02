ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

West Michigan loses radio legend, Aris Hampers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aris Hampers, a Grand Rapids native, who worked in radio for many years, died over the weekend at the age of 73, according to classic rock station LAV-FM 96.9. LAV says on its website, "Hampers was a radio titan in the city of Grand Rapids,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

City commissioners release Kalamazoo survey findings on economy, safety, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo conducted a community survey and had Joseph Dell’Olio, Senior Survey Associate with Polco/National Research Center present the findings at the Monday City Commission meeting. The survey is a national community survey, reporting around 10 facets:. Inclusivity and Engagement. Economy. Mobility. Community...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Boil Water Advisory lifted for Shakespeare Avenue, nearby neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Boil Water Advisory issued for Shakespeare Avenue and nearby neighborhoods in Kalamazoo Township Friday was lifted Monday. Work on a water main was expected to cause a temporary loss of pressure, resulting in the water being shut off and the advisory being issued, according to the City of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Battle Creek to celebrate Black History Month

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is expected to visit Battle Creek Tuesday to tour the Kimball House Museum in celebration of Black History Month. Gilchrist will be joined by local black leaders, including Battle Creek City Commissioners and Calhoun County Commissioners. Celebrate history: Black History...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Cajan busy all night, but quiet offense leads to another K-Wings loss

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on 'Hockey For Her' night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

KVCC, Glen Oaks split doubleheader in Region XII divisional play

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday's doubleheader in the KVCC gymnasium played out a bit like Charles Dickens's A Tale of Two Cities between two battling schools: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Best and worst, that is, depending on which side of the outcome...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Shootout on Galewood Avenue ended in arrest of two teens

WYOMING, Mich. — A Sunday evening shootout between two teenagers in Wyoming ended in their arrests, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Shots were fired on Galewood Avenue near Burton Street around 8:30 p.m. Minivan theft: Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township. When...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for intentionally setting a fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood facility in July 2022. Joshua Brereton, 25, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum 60 months in prison for arson, followed by two years’ supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo Monday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man charged with homicide in shooting death of 23-year-old mother

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in late December was charged with homicide Monday, according to Grand Rapids police. Keyante Newbern, 29, allegedly shot and killed Mya Kelly at a home on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue just before 10 p.m. Dec. 27, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

