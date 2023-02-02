Read full article on original website
WWMT
Portage Zhang Senior Center hosts Lantern Festival with Kalamazoo Chinese Academy
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy (KCA) hosted a Lantern Festival at the Portage Zhang Senior Center Sunday. The free event was packed with families playing games, making crafts, watching performances and eating specialty foods. "The Lantern Festival is a really important Chinese holiday," L Sam Zhang, executive...
WWMT
West Michigan loses radio legend, Aris Hampers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aris Hampers, a Grand Rapids native, who worked in radio for many years, died over the weekend at the age of 73, according to classic rock station LAV-FM 96.9. LAV says on its website, "Hampers was a radio titan in the city of Grand Rapids,...
WWMT
Four West Michigan schools receive funding for safe driving program
WEST MICHIGAN — Four West Michigan high schools are expected to receive $1,000 in funding for the 'Strive for a Safer Drive' program. In its 12th year, the peer-led program strives to reduce the number traffic crashes in teens, according to the program. Teen driver: Kent County man dies...
WWMT
Run Camp Week 1: Anchor Jessica Harthorn gears up for 12 weeks of training
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready! Anchor Jessica Harthorn is taking on a 12-week challenge, training for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon. Run Kalamazoo, a non-profit organization made up of some of the area’s most passionate runners, takes on hosting the training programs formerly known as Borgess Run Camp.
WWMT
City commissioners release Kalamazoo survey findings on economy, safety, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo conducted a community survey and had Joseph Dell’Olio, Senior Survey Associate with Polco/National Research Center present the findings at the Monday City Commission meeting. The survey is a national community survey, reporting around 10 facets:. Inclusivity and Engagement. Economy. Mobility. Community...
WWMT
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Shakespeare Avenue, nearby neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Boil Water Advisory issued for Shakespeare Avenue and nearby neighborhoods in Kalamazoo Township Friday was lifted Monday. Work on a water main was expected to cause a temporary loss of pressure, resulting in the water being shut off and the advisory being issued, according to the City of Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Battle Creek to celebrate Black History Month
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is expected to visit Battle Creek Tuesday to tour the Kimball House Museum in celebration of Black History Month. Gilchrist will be joined by local black leaders, including Battle Creek City Commissioners and Calhoun County Commissioners. Celebrate history: Black History...
WWMT
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
WWMT
Scammers use missing pictures of children to steal financial information
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Scammers in West Michigan have been targeting people through social media for years, but an alarming new trend has appeared: using children as a way to lure people in. On Monday, two scammers posted missing children posts on 'Lots For Sale' in Battle Creek, a...
WWMT
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart
COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
WWMT
Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
WWMT
Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
WWMT
Cajan busy all night, but quiet offense leads to another K-Wings loss
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on 'Hockey For Her' night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
WWMT
Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
WWMT
KVCC, Glen Oaks split doubleheader in Region XII divisional play
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday's doubleheader in the KVCC gymnasium played out a bit like Charles Dickens's A Tale of Two Cities between two battling schools: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Best and worst, that is, depending on which side of the outcome...
WWMT
Man hit by vehicle after trying to flee traffic stop on U.S. 31
OTTAWA COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle as he fled a traffic stop on U.S. 31 in Ottawa County shortly before 7p.m. Saturday night, police said. When Ottawa County deputies pulled over the vehicle, they say the 26-year-old passenger...
WWMT
Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
WWMT
Shootout on Galewood Avenue ended in arrest of two teens
WYOMING, Mich. — A Sunday evening shootout between two teenagers in Wyoming ended in their arrests, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Shots were fired on Galewood Avenue near Burton Street around 8:30 p.m. Minivan theft: Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township. When...
WWMT
Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for intentionally setting a fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood facility in July 2022. Joshua Brereton, 25, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum 60 months in prison for arson, followed by two years’ supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo Monday.
WWMT
Man charged with homicide in shooting death of 23-year-old mother
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in late December was charged with homicide Monday, according to Grand Rapids police. Keyante Newbern, 29, allegedly shot and killed Mya Kelly at a home on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue just before 10 p.m. Dec. 27, police said.
