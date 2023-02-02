Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
USPS ends contract with trucking company after CO crash killed WY family
The United States Postal Service is ending its contract with a trucking company that was involved in two fatal crashes in as many years. One of those crashes involving Caminantes Trucking happened on I-25 in Weld County. Police said truck driver Jesus Pueblo slammed into another vehicle while traveling 75 miles per hour miles per hour, killing an entire Wyoming family. He now faces five counts of vehicular homicide. Colorado investigators found the truck had faulty brakes and should have never been on the road. A Denver News 9 investigation found Caminanents allegedly allowed drivers on the road without valid commercial driver’s licenses. For more on the investigation, head on over to https://www.9news.com/.
Street reopens after rollover crash near North High School
A crash has closed down 32nd and Federal in the Highland neighborhood.
Police working to recover body from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Fort Morgan Times
Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment
A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
1310kfka.com
Theft from Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity site could delay move-ins
Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is appealing to the public to help them solve a theft that’s putting people’s homes in jeopardy. The Greeley Tribune reports someone stole $17,000 in tools from Habitat’s Mission Homestead development in Evans. The theft could result in delayed move-ins for families. Habitat will be forced to use money from other projects to replace the tools if they’re not found. The theft comes at a time when building costs have reached an all-time high. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
broomfieldleader.com
Johnstown to consider incentives for new Kroger center
The Johnstown Town Council will decide Monday whether to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
Window unit may have caused Boulder apartment fire
Several people were displaced from their homes Friday after an apartment fire that may have started by a window air unit.
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center
A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars
A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
1310kfka.com
Two displaced after fire in Greeley
Greeley firefighters make quick work of a weekend fire. They were called to the 5200 block of 26th Street Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a recreational vehicle and other items on fire. They said flames had extended to an attached garage and attic space of a single-family home. The home was empty at the time the fire broke out. The two adults who lived at the home have been displaced as the fire. Investigators say the fire was accidental.
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters in Centennial arrested
A man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters from trucks in October 2022 has been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Aurora small business owner has truck stolen, seeks public's help to find it
An Aurora small business owner is the latest victim of car theft as Colorado contends with the unwanted recognition of being the worst state in the country for this type of crime.
