Campbell County, WY

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Feb. 7

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vehicle theft, Feb. 6, Wright, CCSO. Deputies are investigating following...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Feb. 6

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). EMS call/Overdose, Feb. 4, Campbell County, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff’s...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Feb. 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (2/6/2023)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Feb. 6:. At 5:22 a.m. to Monte Vista Lane for an emergency medical response. At 3:18 p.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and Kendrick Avenue for a two-vehicle collision. No patients were transported...
WY Highway Patrol Trooper Injured In Crash Between Douglas And Wright

On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Wyoming State Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound when the...
City facilities will be closed Feb. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will be closed to the public on Feb. 10 for software updates, the city announced today. There will be no change to trash pickup. Solid Waste crews will run their regularly scheduled route on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed...
2023 Vision Dinner, Part 1: Campbell County School District

GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the 2023 Vision meeting, Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes presented a status report on Campbell County School District. “Certainly safety is one of our first and foremost responsibilities to students and staff throughout the district,” Holmes said. Holmes said the school district’s...
Snow possible tonight, into Monday in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service, Gillette residents can expect to see fresh snow when they wake up Monday morning, with winter weather predicted to begin tonight and carry over into Monday. The NWS reports a 50% chance of snow beginning after 10 p.m., and continuing...
Highschool Basketball Pro

Gillette, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cheyenne South High School basketball team will have a game with Thunder Basin High School on February 04, 2023, 22:30:00.
Gillette College selects first head women’s volleyball coach

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Community College District announced today that it has selected its first head women’s volleyball coach. Julia Machin began this new role today. She will launch Gillette’s first collegiate volleyball program. She previously head coached at NCAA Division II Alderson-Broaddus University and Lassen Community...
